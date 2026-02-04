The Las Vegas Raiders turn to head coach No. 5 for Maxx Crosby with Klint Kubiak coming. But Crosby enters the offseason as a popular trade contender. Plus rises as the biggest threat to change the edge rusher market next after Micah Parsons.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports believes that Crosby's haul will top what the Green Bay Packers handed Parsons before the 2025 season. Glazer even added what Crosby reportedly told him.

“I'm not going through another rebuild,” Glazer said during his appearance with Yahoo Sports Wednesday at the Super Bowl.

Maxx Crosby's time with the Raiders is most likely DONE, per @JayGlazer 👀 What kind of haul would the five-time Pro Bowler get in the trade market? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/FK1EkdKXRd — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 4, 2026

Crosby once became won over by Pete Carroll and his vision — even agreeing to a $106.5 million extension to stay in Vegas back in March.

But now it appears Kubiak will have a hard time keeping the All-Pro.

What mark Maxx Crosby must hit in possible Raiders departure?

Parsons received a whopping $188 million across four seasons when the Packers landed him. That blockbuster deal included an astonishing $46.5 million a year handed to the edge rusher.

Crosby will need to hit or top off at $47 million to reset the market.

But what NFL franchises can hand him that kind of amount? Especially ones needing pass rushing help?

The Tennessee Titans hold the best cap space as of Wednesday; sitting at $104.7 million according to Over the Cap. Renown defensive guru Robert Saleh is taking over in Nashville — the same coach who molded Nick Bosa with the San Francisco 49ers. However, Tennessee finds itself in a rebuild after firing Brian Callahan midseason.

Doubtful the Raiders would entertain a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers — which has the best space ($88.6 million) among this season's playoff teams. Except the Bolts will need to find a replacement for aging veteran Khalil Mack.

The NFC champion Seattle Seahawks look even more enticing with more than $73 million available. Even the Los Angeles Rams could get bold and attempt to lure Crosby in with more than $48 million at their current disposal. But that'll mean pivoting back to trading draft picks to create room for Crosby.