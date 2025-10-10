The Cincinnati Bengals could be without their top offensive weapon this weekend, as wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was listed as questionable for Sunday’s Week 6 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

ESPN’s Ben Baby and Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic both reported Friday on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Bengals head coach Zac Taylor confirmed Chase missed practice due to an illness and was sent home.

Baby wrote, “Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase will be questionable for Sunday’s game, coach Zac Taylor said. Missed today with an illness.”

Dehner added more context, noting, “More details on Ja'Marr Chase from Zac Taylor: Was sick last night. Came in today for meetings and walkthrough. Taylor sent him home after due to the illness. Will be listed as questionable for Sunday.”

Ja'Marr Chase’s Week 6 status uncertain as Bengals face Packers

Chase has been one of the few bright spots for the Bengals’ offense amid a three-game losing streak. Through five games, the star receiver has totaled 374 yards on 45 targets, catching 32 passes and scoring three touchdowns. He has also recorded 16 first downs and one fumble lost.

In last week’s 37-24 loss to the Detroit Lions, Chase delivered his strongest performance since Week 2, hauling in six receptions for 110 yards and two touchdowns. His longest catch of the night — a 64-yard score — provided one of the Bengals’ few offensive highlights in the defeat.

Cincinnati (2-3) continues to search for consistency on offense following the loss of quarterback Joe Burrow, who has been sidelined since suffering a Grade 3 turf toe injury during the team’s Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Backup Jake Browning has started in Burrow’s absence but has struggled to find rhythm, throwing eight interceptions and six touchdowns in that span.

Earlier this week, the Bengals made a move to stabilize the position, acquiring veteran quarterback Joe Flacco in a trade with the Cleveland Browns. The deal included a swap of 2026 Day 3 draft picks, with Cincinnati sending a fifth-round selection to Cleveland.

The Bengals aim to avoid their fourth straight loss as they visit Green Bay (2-1-1) on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.