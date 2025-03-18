The Cincinnati Bengals have done right, in the eyes of Robert Griffin III. After the Bengals re-signed Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, quarterback Joe Burrow has his two premier receivers back.

As a result, it has Griffin III more than optimistic about the Bengals. In a X (formerly Twitter) post, he posted a video and said this as his caption.

“Stop moving the goalposts on Joe Burrow and the @Bengals,” the post reads. “They just gave themselves the best chance to win a Super Bowl over the next 4 years by paying Ja’Marr Chase & Tee Higgins.

“Joey B led them to a Super Bowl behind an O-Line that gave up 70 sacks with these 2.”

That metric Griffin III mentioned isn't a fallacy. It is legitimate. Burrow has been sacked a barrage of times since entering the league. Despite saying that some of the sacks are on him, the Bengals need a better offensive line.

Luckily, the 2025 NFL Draft has plenty of offensive lineman for them to pursue. Someone like a Josh Simmons or a Grey Zabel can be an immediate contributor on that side.

Unlike most positions, lineman can excel quickly from college to the pros. If that is the case, than Griffin III's point could quickly come to fruition.

Robert Griffin III loves Bengals chances with signings

Bringing back the main offensive core is huge. Still though, the lingering problem is the offensive line, as well as the defense. While the Bengals hired Al Golden from Notre Dame to be their defensive coordinator, it might not solve all of the problems.

After all, Cincinnati had one of the worst defenses in the league last season. They allowed the seventh-most points per game in the league. Even though they scored 27.8 points per game, the defense truly held them back.

If the team addresses those two area, they will be fine.

However, star defensive lineman Trey Hendrickson has requested a trade from Cincinnati. Losing a premier player of that caliber is not good in the slightest.

Still, the team can land a barrage of prospects for him. They might secure some more draft picks or even lineman to bolster either side of the ball.

Either way, the season is roughly six months away, and there are plenty of more moves to be made.

Regardless of that, it hasn't wavered Griffin III's confidence in the Bengals. Establishing the Big 3 of Burrow, Higgins, and Chase is huge for the franchise.

Now, it is about establishing the other key pieces to make them a formidable and legitimate threat as a Super Bowl contender.