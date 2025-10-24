The Cincinnati Bengals will be facing the New York Jets this week, and they have a few injuries that they are dealing with heading into the matchup. Trey Hendrickson is one of the players who has been dealing with an injury to his hip. The good news is that he's back on the practice field and has a chance of suiting up in the next game, according to Mike Petraglia.

“Trey Hendrickson is questionable. Cam Sample is doubtful. Cam Taylor-Britt is ‘we'll see' but has had a good week. ‘I like how he's responded.' Zac Taylor… Marco Wilson (hamstring) also ‘we'll see,'” Petraglia wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Bengals' defense has been up and down this season, but they're still in good enough shape to win some games. Hendrickson is their best player on defense, and the way he can disrupt the quarterback on the opposing team. The hope is that he can return sooner rather than later for the Bengals so they can continue to build on their win from last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Bengals could take a hit on defense soon, with Logan Wilson requesting a trade. Wilson has started in all seven games this season and is fifth on the team with 41 tackles.

Though he's started, his snaps have decreased over the past few weeks. He played over 80% of the defensive snaps in four of the first five games, but just played 12 snaps in Week 6 and 26 in Week 8. His 19.7% snap share in Week 6 was the lowest of his career since his rookie season.

It's uncertain if the Bengals will consider trading Wilson, but if they can get some good assets in return for him, it wouldn't be a bad move to see what his value is around the league. At the same time, he's still a crucial part of the team and could be a depth piece through the year if someone goes down with an injury.