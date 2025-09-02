The Cincinnati Bengals kick off the NFL season facing huge expectations. Joe Burrow all but demanded the team re-sign Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase, and Trey Hendrickson. Higgins got his done second, securing his future as the secondary wide receiver in one of the league's best offenses. Despite his football talent, he compared himself to Kevin Durant on the basketball court.

Higgins is one of many NFL players who dabble in other sports. He played basketball in high school and still shows off what he can do with Chase and his other teammates. However, he has carved out a premium role for himself as a Bengals wide receiver. He and Chase are a big reason why Burrow enters the season as an under-the-radar MVP candidate.

Higgins spoke about his basketball ability on The Schultz Report, hosted by NFL Insider Jordan Schultz. The reporter asked Higgins about his ability on the court and who he would compare himself too. The receiver caught him off guard when he responded with Durant's name.

#Bengals WR @teehiggins5 was once one of the highest-rated high school basketball players in Tennessee. So who's his NBA comp? 🏀 https://t.co/ffY3nPAAu8 pic.twitter.com/og62W9kttq — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 2, 2025

“I wanna say KD,” Higgins said. “Maybe not the height. You know, I can score. I feel like I can score on all three levels.”

Durant has plenty of friends all over the NFL, but not many would compare themselves to him when it comes to basketball. However, Higgins didn't back off of his claim, saying that he sees himself as a primary scorer who can get it done wherever he needs to. Cincinnati hopes that he can translate that ability to the football field during the season.

The Bengals' defense was bad last season and didn't look much better in the preseason. If Burrow and Chase are going to overcome that, Higgins needs to play a big role. However, he and the team are confident that last season's struggles will not bother the team again this year. If that is true, the Bengals are a serious contender in the AFC.