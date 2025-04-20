When the Cincinnati Bengals are firing on all cylinders, they thrive on a dynamic offense balanced by a defense that makes just enough plays to stay competitive. However, over the past few seasons, vulnerabilities have surfaced. From uncertainty surrounding key players to a defense beginning to show its age, Cincinnati now faces a crucial 2025 NFL Draft. For a team still chasing a Super Bowl window, each selection this April carries weight. Fortunately, this year’s draft pool is deep in line-of-scrimmage talent and hidden defensive gems. That gives the Bengals a chance to reload rather than reset.

Unfinished Business

The Bengals made headlines this offseason by securing wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins with massive four-year extensions. With Joe Burrow already under contract, Cincinnati’s “Big Three” is now tied together for the foreseeable future.

That commitment, however, may come at a cost. Star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson is still awaiting clarity on his future. Sure, the Bengals are reportedly working on an extension. However, matching the length or structure of deals given to younger stars seems unlikely. Note that Hendrickson turns 30 this season. Cincinnati has historically been reluctant to offer guaranteed money beyond the first year or use void years to massage cap numbers. We'll see how things go.

Right now, Cincy could open doors for retaining Hendrickson or other core defenders. Of course, that's if the team does follow through with more flexible contract structuring. That said, the fate of the defense still hinges on how the Hendrickson situation unfolds. Regardless, the message heading into the draft is clear. They need to reinforce the trenches, reload the defensive front, and give this high-powered offense the support it needs to contend.

Here we'll try to look at the full, final, complete list of players whom the Cincinnati Bengals will pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Round 1, Pick 17: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

Cincinnati opens its draft by betting on upside with Shemar Stewart. He is one of the most physically gifted pass rushers in this class. Standing at 6'6 with a lightning-quick first step, Stewart brings rare traits that can’t be coached. With Hendrickson’s future still up in the air and a need for younger legs on the edge, Stewart checks both boxes. He offers immediate impact potential and long-term star upside. He could blossom into Cincinnati’s version of Odafe Oweh—a disruptive, athletic force molded by NFL-level coaching.

Round 2, Pick 49: Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU

The Bengals double down at edge—and it’s no accident. Whether or not Hendrickson remains on the roster, adding Bradyn Swinson gives Cincinnati a relentless motor off the edge. Swinson is known for his all-gas-no-brakes style of play. At LSU, he was a disruptor in both the run and pass game. Adding him to a group that includes Joseph Ossai and Stewart would give the Bengals one of the most exciting young edge rotations in the conference.

Round 3, Pick 81: Chris Paul Jr, LB, Ole Miss

Cincinnati adds toughness and versatility in the middle rounds with Chris Paul Jr. With Chidobe Awuzie now out of the picture and Cam Taylor-Britt settling into a lead corner role, the Bengals need reinforcements in the secondary. Paul brings size, toughness, and solid instincts in coverage. He’s the kind of blue-collar defender who can earn his stripes on special teams early and grow into a key contributor on passing downs.

Round 4, Pick 119: JJ Pegues, DL, Ole Miss

A former tight end turned trench warrior, JJ Pegues is one of the most intriguing interior defenders in this class. Though he won’t wow with stats, Pegues consistently pops on tape with his power, leverage, and relentless motor. With veteran BJ Hill slowing down and DJ Reader no longer in the fold, Cincinnati needs fresh bodies on the inside. Pegues brings energy and a high floor as a rotational piece who could step in right away.

Round 5, Pick 153: Simeon Barrow Jr, DL, Miami (FL)

The Bengals continue to shore up the interior with Simeon Barrow Jr. He is a penetrating defensive tackle who wins with quickness and leverage. Unlike Pegues, Barrow thrives as a disruptor. He started his career at Michigan State before transferring to Miami, where he maintained his productivity. Pairing him with Pegues gives the Bengals plenty of developmental upside along the D-line.

Round 6, Pick 193: Junior Tafuna, DL, Utah

Rounding out the draft with a classic Bengals-style value pick, Junior Tafuna offers plenty of upside for a Day 3 selection. A former All-Pac-12 standout at Utah, Tafuna brings a powerful base, active hands, and a mean streak that shows up on every rep. If the Bengals are patient, they could find themselves with a rotational 3-tech who develops into a future starter.

Final Thoughts

In a draft loaded with high-upside trench talent, the Bengals leaned into their most pressing needs and walked away with a class that could redefine their defensive identity. From the explosive edge duo of Shemar Stewart and Bradyn Swinson to the interior depth added with Pegues, Barrow, and Tafuna, Cincinnati is clearly building a defensive front that can keep pace with the AFC’s elite. Chris Paul Jr adds grit to a retooling secondary, and the front office has shown a commitment to blending short-term competitiveness with long-term sustainability. If the offense continues to hum with Burrow, Chase, and Higgins locked in, this draft could be the catalyst that pushes the Bengals from contender to championship-caliber. The foundation is set—now it’s time to execute.