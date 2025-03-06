On Thursday, it was announced by ESPN's Adam Schefter that the Cincinnati Bengals had permitted star defensive end Trey Hendrickson to seek a trade to a new team. It was the second straight year that the Pro Bowler had made the request, but this time, the organization followed through and granted him his wish.

Needless to say, there are a plethora of team that figure to be interested in acquiring the 30 year-old's services, two of whom reportedly reside in the NFC.

“Sources: The #Falcons, like the #Commanders, have also been monitoring the Trey Hendrickson situation. With his trade request now official, more teams are getting involved in the #Bengals’ All-Pro pass DE,” reported Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports on X, formerly Twitter.

Meanwhile, Hendrickson himself has released a statement in reaction to the news.

“It's been an honor and a privilege to represent Cincinnati over the last four years,” Hendrickson said, per ESPN. “I love this city and organization. I appreciate the privilege of now being allowed to explore my options.”

Where will Trey Hendrickson end up?

The Falcons and Commanders are indeed two organizations that would seemingly make sense as potential suitors for Trey Hendrickson.

Atlanta was once again among the league's cellar dwellers in terms of rushing the passer this year, and Hendrickson is one of the NFL's best in that department. Meanwhile, pass rushing is also one of the few weak links on a Commanders team that stunned everyone by making a run to the NFC Championship game this past year.

NFL teams were given further evidence of just how important a pass rush is with the Philadelphia Eagles' evisceration of the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59, a game in which Patrick Mahomes was constantly under duress in the pocket.

It remains to be seen what the return package will look like for the Bengals in a potential Hendrickson trade, but it's likely that they'll be asking for a lot in exchange for their best defensive player.