Cleveland Browns rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. is still in play for Week 18 despite a lingering groin injury that kept him out after Week 17.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski praised Fannin’s commitment to rehab, noting that he missed Wednesday’s practice but has not been ruled out for the season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals, per Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal.

Fannin initially injured his groin during Friday's practice before Week 17 and was listed as questionable for the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He aggravated the injury on a 28-yard touchdown catch from QB Shedeur Sanders in the first quarter and had to leave early, missing the second half of Cleveland’s 13-6 victory.

Fannin skipped the first Week 18 practice on Wednesday and was listed as DNP on the injury report alongside TE David Njoku, who is sidelined with a knee issue.

With two practices left before the game, his status will depend on his progress, though the Browns, already eliminated from playoff contention, may take a cautious approach.

The third-round rookie has emerged as an important target for Sanders, leading the team’s tight ends with strong chemistry. The 21-year-old has recorded six touchdowns in the regular season.

In Fannin’s absence, backups Blake Whiteheart, Brenden Bates, and Sal Cannella have filled in. His potential return would strengthen an offense that relies heavily on his receiving ability, particularly against a Bengals defense that has allowed big plays to tight ends.

Although the Browns’ matchup with Cincinnati has no playoff implications, Fannin’s availability matters for depth as multiple players deal with injuries.