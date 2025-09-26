The Cleveland Browns head into Week 4 as one of the NFL’s most intriguing teams. Their defense has been nothing short of dominant. Meanwhile, the offense continues to sputter and search for consistency. That makes their primetime showdown against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field all the more fascinating. With Detroit emerging as one of the NFC’s most complete teams, the Browns will need more than defensive grit to notch another upset. Here’s a look at how this clash could play out.

Previewing Browns vs. Lions

The Browns (1-2) visit the Lions (2-1) on Sunday in a matchup that has suddenly become one of the week’s most compelling storylines. Cleveland stunned Green Bay in Week 3. They leaned heavily on defense to grab a statement win. The Browns’ front seven has disrupted everything in its path. They have officially put the league on notice that they can win ugly and force teams into their style of game. On the other side, the offense remains a liability. It ranks near the bottom of the league in total production. That imbalance leaves many still skeptical about their chances against a Lions team that looks far more complete.

For its part, Detroit is riding high after dismantling the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night. The Lions overwhelmed Lamar Jackson on both sides of the ball. They generated explosive plays on offense while the defense swarmed to the quarterback. On a short week, however, facing a defense like Cleveland’s will be no easy task. The Browns rank first in scoring defense and are the stingiest team in the league against the run. That could keep the contest tight. This game will likely come down to whether Cleveland can manufacture just enough offense to support its defense, or if Detroit’s physicality ultimately prevails.

Here we will look at and discuss some bold predictions for the game between the Browns and the Lions in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season.

Myles Garrett sacks Jared Goff

Garrett is off to another blistering start. He has piled up seven tackles for loss and four sacks through the first three weeks. He has at least half a sack in every game so far, and his disruptive presence has consistently set the tone for Cleveland’s defense. Detroit’s offensive line has been shaky to start the season, too. That's a notable step back from the elite unit of recent years.

Jared Goff has avoided sacks over the past two games, but he hasn’t faced a pass rush like Cleveland’s. Garrett leads a front that owns Pro Football Focus’ highest pass rush rate. As such, the Lions’ protection will be under immense pressure. Expect Garrett to notch at least one sack in this game, and perhaps more. He should continue to build his Defensive Player of the Year résumé.

Quinshon Judkins breaches 80 rushing yards

Cleveland’s offense has been sluggish, but Quinshon Judkins has emerged as a bright spot in the running game. Through two appearances, he’s averaging 77.5 rushing yards per contest. His efficiency stands out as he has averaged more than two yards over expectation per carry. Oddsmakers even have his rushing prop for this week set at just 57.5 yards. That's too low for our liking.

Volume will once again be key. Judkins is projected to see close to 18 carries. Now, even against a Detroit defense that has been solid up front, his ability to grind out tough yards should keep the Browns’ offense moving. If Cleveland is going to keep this game close, they’ll need Judkins to surpass 80 rushing yards and help control the tempo.

Lions running game clicks against Browns

Sure, Cleveland’s defense has been dominant. However, Detroit’s running game is on a historic roll. David Montgomery erupted for 151 yards and two touchdowns in Week 3. Meanwhile, Jahmyr Gibbs added 67 yards and two more scores. The Lions have rushed for at least 175 yards and two touchdowns in back-to-back games for the first time since 1997.

The Browns have been the NFL’s toughest team to run against, though. They have allowed just 57.3 yards per game and only 2.3 yards per carry. Still, this will be the stiffest test yet. Detroit’s offensive line, even if not at peak form, can wear down opponents with volume and versatility. Expect Montgomery and Gibbs to combine for another productive day, even if they don’t quite match their Week 3 explosion. If the Lions’ ground game clicks against Cleveland’s front, it could tilt the game firmly in their favor.

Browns fall short

Cleveland has established itself as a team no one can overlook. They’ve upset Green Bay, covered against Cincinnati, and proven that their defense can keep any game within reach. That said, eventually, the lack of offensive firepower will be too much to overcome. That's especially true against an opponent as balanced as Detroit.

The Lions are hitting their stride. Goff has enough weapons at his disposal to challenge Cleveland’s secondary, and the run game is firing on all cylinders. Yes, the Browns’ defense will once again keep things competitive. However, the Lions’ ability to string together scoring drives will separate them late. Cleveland falls to 1-3, though in typical fashion, they’ll make the Lions earn every yard in a close, bruising contest.

Final thoughts

The Browns’ formula is clear: let Garrett and the defense wreak havoc, lean on Judkins to move the chains, and hope the offense does just enough. Against many other opponents, that blueprint can work. Against Detroit, it likely won’t be enough. Expect Garrett to leave his mark, but the Lions’ running game will find ways to push back against Cleveland’s strength. In the end, Detroit’s balance on both sides of the ball should carry the day. They will hand the Browns a narrow but hard-fought loss.