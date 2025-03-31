The Cleveland Browns hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and it does not appear as if they will be moving any higher based on executive vice president and general manager Andrew Berry's latest comments.

While Berry did not completely rule out trading up for the No. 1 pick with the Tennessee Titans, he did cast immense doubt on the possibility of that happening.

“At this point in the process, anything is possible,” Berry told reporters Sunday about trading up. “Candidly, I wouldn’t necessarily see that as likely. There are a number of players that we like in this draft relatively high, but I think as we come to really, the end of March, first week of April, we’re coming down the home stretch, so to speak, about probably the player assessment phase of the draft process. And then as we really get into the month of April, that’s when we really dive into strategy.”

The Browns, who missed the playoffs this past season a year after midseason pickup Joe Flacco led them to the postseason in 2023, are in need of a quarterback. Deshaun Watson re-injured his torn Achilles tendon in January, which will likely mean he will be out for the entirety of the 2025 season. Backup quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson have since left the organization; Winston signed a free-agent deal with the New York Giants, and Thompson-Robinson was traded by Cleveland to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for Kenny Pickett.

If the Browns opt to select a quarterback with their pick, they likely will not have the ability to choose Miami's Cam Ward since it is expected the Titans will take him first overall. Still, if the Browns are determined to use the No. 2 pick on a QB, they could draft Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, the son of NFL great and current Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders.

Cleveland could decide to go for the best player available, though, which at two, would probably be either Colorado two-way Heisman winner Travis Hunter or Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, who was a unanimous All-American and the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

Carter, though, has been diagnosed with a foot stress reaction, which at one point seemed as if it could lead to surgery. The Penn State product's doctors apparently advised him against that course of action, and Berry, when asked about the injury's effect on Carter, said it was “not going to be prohibitive to a long, successful career.”