Draft-stock questions arose about the injury situation for Penn State’s Abdul Carter. And his Pro Day decision factored into the equation. Also, Carter met with an NFL team before his Pro Day, according to a post on X by Adam Schefter.

“Ahead of Penn State’s Pro Day today, Abdul Carter had dinner last night in State College, Pa., with a large contingent of Browns officials, including owners Jimmy Haslem, JW Johnson and GM Andrew Berry. Earlier this month, Carter visited the Browns’ facility and met with multiple team officials.”

It sure seems like all signs are pointing toward the Penn State standout as the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. That would land him in Cleveland and create an interesting defensive situation.

Browns likely to pick edge Abdul Carter in Round 1?

Carter made no bones about where he thinks he should go. And it isn’t Cleveland. His preferred destination is landing with the Titans. But not because he likes that team or organization better. Carter said he believes his name should be called with the first pick, according to nfl.com.

“I feel like I'm the best player in the country,” Carter said. “And the best player should be selected No. 1. “(The Titans) have the No. 1 pick, and I want to be the No. 1 pick.”

However, think about the pairing Carter would bring to the Browns defense. On one side, opposing offenses would have to deal with arguably the best pass rusher in the NFL, Myles Garrett. On the other side, they would face the menacing presence Carter.

The Penn State star had three standout seasons in his college career. In 2024, he racked up 12 sacks and earned All-America status. He stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 248 pounds with tons of athleticism. The size isn’t overpowering, but Carter said it doesn’t matter.

“I've never been too small for anything my whole life,” he said. “It's all about heart for me.”

Adding to the mystique, Carter said he modeled his game after Micah Parsons. The Dallas Cowboys star pass rusher also played with Penn State. Carter has said he believes he can become what Parsons has become for the Cowboys.

Some NFL observers have speculated that when push comes to shove the Browns won't be able to pass on a quarterback. That means they would have to settle for Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. Also, by selecting Carter, they would have to pass on supposed “generational talent” Travis Hunter.