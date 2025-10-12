The idea that the Cleveland Browns would head into Pittsburgh and beat the Steelers on their home turf at Acrisure Stadium seemed like nothing but a fantasy. The Browns may have one of the strongest defenses in the league thanks to the presence of defensive end Myles Garrett, but they rarely display the offensive proficiency to threaten most opponents.

The Browns fell once again, dropping a 23-9 decision to the Steelers. The Browns had rookie Dillon Gabriel under center and while he threw for 221 yards, he could not lead the Browns into the end zone. Cleveland has the second-lowest scoring offense in the league.

Garrett was held to two assisted tackles in the game and he was clearly upset after the game as the Browns fell to 1-5 for the season. “It's frustrating,” Garrett said. “Losing the same way every week.”

There was no anger in Garrett's voice and he didn't blame specific players or coaches for the team's struggles. However, there was a tone of resignation in his voice. It seems that this is what both he and his teammates have gotten used to and that it's not going to change any time soon.

Browns hold Steelers to field goals in the first half

The Steelers were primed to battle the Browns, who were returning from London after playing and losing to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5. The Steelers were the much fresher team and they seemed to have a huge advantage at the QB position where Aaron Rodgers could rely on his talent and experience.

However, the Cleveland defense refused to break in the first 30 minutes and the Steelers had to settle for three field goals of 44, 50 and 48 yards. The pressure of the Rodgers-led offense was too much in the second half. He threw TD passes to Connor Heyward and D.K. Metcalf to give the Steelers a huge advantage.

The Browns were forced to abandon their running game as a result and Gabriel was under pressure throughout. He was sacked 6 times for 38 yards.

The Browns will try to win their second game of the year when they host the struggling Miami Dolphins in Week 7