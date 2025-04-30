The talk of the NFL Draft was how far Shedeur Sanders dropped. After initially being viewed as a first-round selection, the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback wasn't picked until round five by the Cleveland Browns. Now that he's finally with a team, former pro quarterback Cam Newton sends Sanders a strong message for his NFL journey.

During the latest episode of the “4th & 1” podcast, Newton got real with the new Browns quarterback. The former NFL MVP informed Sanders that he must “lead with work” and not with flashiness. Newton also likes the landing spot for the 23-year-old quarterback, as Cleveland's position group is completely up in the air.

“Lead with work, not clout. Lead with your working to be the starting quarterback to an unproven quarterback room. This is a great situation for Shedeur, you dig what I'm saying. This is a great situation here because it's not like he's going into a quarterback room where, whoever was drafted, I look at a quarterback room that everybody's even and everybody's equal.

“So if you’re legendary like you say you are, this is how you prove it. Don't lead with the chains, don't lead with the cars, don't lead with the aura of content and this and that. Man, if you want to win people over, you win them over by working, you win them by knowing what you're supposed to do, and what others are supposed to do as a quarterback.”

Cam Newton goes on to explain how he believes Shedeur Sanders could start some games for the Browns next season. Ultimately, everything is on the table for Cleveland, as the other quarterbacks on the roster include Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel.

“I do see Shedeur Sander starting for the Cleveland Browns at some point this year. Now the question is, does he start out of desperation of finding out what he can do, or does he start because he's earned the respect to start? That's two different situations.”

Before being drafted by the Browns, Sanders spent two seasons in Colorado being coached by his father, Deion Sanders. In his final season with the Buffaloes, the Heisman Trophy runner-up led the Big 12 Conference with 4,134 passing yards and 37 passing touchdowns. He also recorded 10 interceptions, all while leading the FBS in completion percentage with 74.0%.