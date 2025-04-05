Following the Colorado football program's Pro Day on Friday, featuring Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter — among other draft-eligible Buffaloes — the Cleveland Browns have been a hot name heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. With the No. 2 pick in the draft, they're seemingly choosing between Hunter, Abdul Carter, or Shedeur Sanders. Now, of those names, ESPN analyst and 12-year NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky thinks the Browns have an easy decision with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“So, if I were the Cleveland Browns or New York Giants, Travis Hunter would be my pick,” Orlovsky said via the NFL on ESPN account on X. “If I'm the Browns, Travis Hunter is my pick at [No. 2]. It's an easy decision for me. If, for some reason that they don't take him, if I'm the Giants and it's Shedeur Sanders or Travis Hunter — I really like Shedeur — but this is an easy decision. I'm taking Travis Hunter as quickly as possible.”

"I'm taking Travis Hunter as quickly as possible."@danorlovsky7 on what the Browns or Giants should do with the 2nd or 3rd pick ✍️ pic.twitter.com/TkoIJ8esiA — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

With the belief that Cam Ward will be the No. 1 pick — even the Tennessee Titans aren't the ones making the selection — that puts the Browns in a spot to pick between two elite non-quarterbacks. If they don't choose to do so, they'd be selecting the second quarterback in a somewhat weaker draft class, which could be a questionable decision with the No. 2 overall pick.

However, Dan Orlovsky thinks Hunter is the clear and easy choice at No. 2, which could be a reality once the 2025 NFL Draft comes around.

And while there's a debate on whether he or Carter is the right choice with the second pick, Shedeur seems comfortably out of the conversation for Cleveland. With the NFL Draft being so unpredictable, there's a chance Sanders gets selected by the Browns. But, the more likely outcome is that Hunter or Carter gets chosen.

As a receiver-corner hybrid, Hunter is truly elite at both positions. He's possibly a better corner than receiver, but with Hunter's NFL aspirations of playing both ways — like he did with Colorado — he's a dream for a need-heavy franchise like the Browns.

With that, Abdul Carter makes sense for the No. 2 pick, too. Having a defensive front including him and Myles Garrett could be an absolutely dominant force.

But with the quarterback situation the Browns are in because of Deshaun Watson, selecting Travis Hunter in the 2025 NFL Draft and hoping to get Sanders in the top of the second round could be their best option if they're hoping to pair the two Colorado football stars. If not, there'd be nothing wrong with the Browns taking Carter and possibly creating the best EDGE pairing in the NFL.

Regardless of who they pick between Hunter and Carter, the Browns should be pretty pumped with their incoming first-round rookie.