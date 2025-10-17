The Cleveland Browns will play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Week 7, however, they will be without tight end David Njoku. Njoku is battling a knee injury and has been ruled out for the game, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“Browns TE David Njoku is out for Sunday’s game vs. Miami due to his knee injury,” Schefter wrote in a Friday post on X, formerly Twitter.

The Browns will continue to monitor Njoku's injury situation. Cleveland is hoping to have the tight end return sooner rather than later, but his timeline is currently uncertain. At just 1-5 overall, the Browns could certainly use the help.

Njoku, 29, has appeared in six games this season. The 2023 Pro Bowl tight end has recorded a touchdown and 23 receptions up to this point in the '25 campaign. He's also added 223 receiving yards.

Njoku's numbers are impressive considering Cleveland's QB uncertainty. After beginning the year with Joe Flacco under center, the Browns made the decision to turn to rookie Dillon Gabriel. Without a reliable option at the position, the Browns' receiving options are simply doing everything they can to find success.

Njoku's absence leaves a glaring hole in Cleveland's offense. The Browns' offense will need a complete team effort in order to perform well without Njoku on the field.

The good news for Cleveland, however, is Miami hasn't exactly played an elite brand of football. Sunday's game will be winnable, as the Dolphins are set to enter play at just 1-5 as well. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 PM EST on Sunday afternoon.