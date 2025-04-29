As the football world is recovering from the aftermath of the Cleveland Browns drafting Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round, there is now discussion on whether the Colorado football quarterback will see playing time this upcoming season.

While the fall for the new Browns signal-caller was shocking to most, that is now behind the 23-year-old as he prepares for the season, but he should be prepared for what the team throws at him, as hinted at by Stephen A. Smith.

On ESPN's “First Take,” Smith was asked if Sanders would be the team's Week 1 starter as the quarterback room is crowded with Deshaun Watson not expected to play this season with an Achilles injury.

Besides Sanders, Cleveland has veteran Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and fellow college standout Dillon Gabriel, but the controversial star will be tested on his “emotional and mental resolve.”

“I think that you had people looking to give him a reality check,” Smith said. “And now I think what you're going to do is see people wanting to test his emotional and mental resolve as it pertains to that, as of yesterday afternoon, he was en route to Cleveland for what I was told, in a pickup truck, ready to grab his lunch pail, put on his hard hat and get to work.

“That's what I was told in terms of yesterday about how he's looking at things right now, anxious to go out there and show out.”

@stephenasmith says Shedeur Sanders won't start Week 1 for the Browns because they're going to "test him." "I don't think [Shedeur's] a guy that's going to be judged by just his play."

Shedeur Sanders is possibly seen as the Browns' ‘long-term solution'

As Smith said, the new Browns quarterback fell in the NFL Draft not because of his play on the field, the team is expected to test him, which could prove beneficial.

“I think they look at Shedeur as a long-term solution,” Smith said. “I'm not saying he's going to sit out the year or anything like that. I wouldn't be surprised at all if he's the starter at some point this upcoming season, but I don't think he's a guy that's going to be judged by just his play.

“I think they're going to want to see whether or not that ego that people were talking about is something that they're going to have to concern themselves with, and unfortunately, I think they're going to test them, and that's why I think he's going to be prevented from starting week one, not because he won't deserve it; I just think they're going to test him.”

Consequently, the Browns look to improve after finishing with a 3-14 record last season.