New Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken had some fun with Shedeur Sanders after getting hired. But Jim Schwartz isn’t a happy camper. Still, Monken needs to reel in an offensive coordinator, and an ex-Ravens assistant is considered the front-runner for the Browns’ job, according to a post on X by Jeremy Fowler.

“Ravens run-game coordinator Travis Switzer is considered the frontrunner for the Browns OC job, per sources. He’s set to interview with the team soon.

The idea is to pair Todd Monken’s passing game with Switzer’s run principles from Baltimore.”

That’s interesting. Just bring the Ravens’ offensive approach to Cleveland.

Browns HC Todd Monken faces a big challenge

It’s not a matter of simply inputting a new philosophy. The Browns have been spinning their wheels offensively for two seasons. They rank last in points scored over that time.

Plus, they have an unsettled quarterback position. Will Deshaun Watson be back in the conversation? Will Sanders remain as the team’s starter? Is Dillon Gabriel still in the mix?

Article Continues Below

But there’s good news, too. The Browns have two first-round picks. They can boost their offensive line with the No. 6 overall pick. That’s what Mel Kuiper says to do, according to ESPN.

“The Browns had an amazing 2025 draft, and they can kick things off in 2026 with a versatile tackle,” Kuiper wrote. “He has the size, power, and technique to excel at either tackle spot.”

They also pick at No. 24. That would give them a shot at a wide receiver to boost Monken’s offensive plan.

Regardless, the defense is in place. To make the offense go, the Browns need to win in the draft.

One good thing for Monken is that the Browns have a nice situation in the running back room with Quinshon Judkins leading the way. But the receiver room needs an upgrade in free agency or the draft. Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. offers star potential at tight end, but Jerry Jeudy is not a No. 1 NFL receiver.