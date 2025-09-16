The Houston Texans nearly pulled off their first win of the season on Monday Night Football, but it wasn't meant to be. Running back Nick Chubb scored his first touchdown for Houston dramatically, having joined the team in the offseason after seven years with the Cleveland Browns.

With just over two minutes left, Chubb powered through the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense for a 25-yard score that briefly gave the Texans a 19-14 lead. It was a statement moment for the 29-year-old, who has battled injuries in recent seasons, but the celebration proved short-lived.

Moments later, Baker Mayfield answered. The former Browns quarterback orchestrated an 11-play, 80-yard drive capped by Rachaad White's game-winning two-yard touchdown run, sealing a 20-19 Tampa Bay victory.

After the game, Mayfield and Chubb, once the faces of Cleveland's offense, embraced at midfield. The hug quickly went viral, posted by Ari Meirov from The 33rd Team, with fans on X, formerly Twitter, joking that Browns supporters should ”look away” as two of their former stars delivered decisive plays in prime time while wearing different uniforms.

Nick Chubb scored the go-ahead TD… Baker Mayfield led the game-winning TD drive… They hugged after the game.#Browns fans… look away.pic.twitter.com/YNZmo8sEEY — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 16, 2025

Chubb's journey to Houston has been marked by resilience. Despite injuries limiting him to just 10 games over the past two years, he remains one of the league’s most productive rushers, finishing his Browns career third in franchise history in rushing yards. His touchdown on Monday reminded everyone of the physical, downhill style that made him a fan favorite in Cleveland.

As for Mayfield, praise came swiftly after his latest late-game heroics. Former Texans star J.J. Watt lauded the Buccaneers quarterback on X, calling him fearless under pressure. Mayfield finished with 215 passing yards, two touchdowns, and an additional 33 rushing yards, continuing to prove his knack for clutch moments.

For the Texans, the loss drops them to 0-2, while Tampa Bay improves to 2-0 and looks to continue its strong start. But for Cleveland fans, seeing Chubb and Mayfield shine elsewhere was a bittersweet reminder of what once was.