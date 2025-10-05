The Cleveland Browns have officially turned the page at quarterback. Cleveland has benched veteran Joe Flacco in favor of rookie Dillon Gabriel. However, another young signal-caller continues to generate significant attention within the organization. Fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders, who is expected to play at some point this season once fully prepared.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Browns plan to give Sanders his opportunity only after he completes a full week of practice with a game plan specifically designed to match his strengths. The decision reflects Cleveland’s cautious approach to developing the former Colorado star. Sanders entered the league with both elite collegiate production and immense expectations as the son of NFL legend Deion Sanders.

However, after each practice, Sanders reportedly puts in extra work with fellow reserves. He's focused on refining his mechanics and command of the offense. One team source shared that “his development happens every day,” though Gabriel has remained ahead of him since training camp. The Browns believe throwing Sanders into live action without a proper system built around him would be unfair and could hinder his long-term growth.

It's a matter of when, not if, for the Browns and Shedeur Sanders

Article Continues Below

While Sanders has yet to take a snap, he remains a compelling part of Cleveland’s plans. He made headlines earlier this month for miming his way through a locker room media session following criticism over comments comparing himself to current NFL starters. Behind the antics lies a player eager to prove himself.

Sanders was one of college football’s most efficient passers last season. He completed 74% of his attempts for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Despite taking 94 sacks over his final two years at Colorado, he left with the highest career completion percentage in FBS history at 71.8%.

With Deshaun Watson on injured reserve and the Browns evaluating multiple young quarterbacks, it seems only a matter of time before Sanders takes the field. Cleveland’s staff believes that when the moment arrives, the game plan and Sanders will be ready.