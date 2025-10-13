The Cleveland Browns are searching for answers after another setback as coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t hold back following Sunday’s 23-9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. In a game that tested their resolve, the Browns dropped to 1-5, leaving its season teetering on the brink.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski message was short, sharp, and brutally honest: “Before you start winning, you’ve gotta stop losing.” His eight-word mantra quickly spread across the locker room, a rallying cry born from frustration and urgency to fix the mistakes that keep haunting this team.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski laments not playing clean football. Says can’t win like that on road. pic.twitter.com/rJHEkYji6R — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) October 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

From the opening drive onward, Stefanski’s frustration was evident. The Browns have shown flashes of potential, but time and again, turnovers, penalties, and missed assignments continue to derail progress. “You can’t win like that on the road,” he said, echoing the same theme that’s defined their early-season struggles. The defeat to the Steelers wasn’t just about one bad game. It symbolized a pattern of self-inflicted wounds that refuses to fade.

Statistically and emotionally, the Browns' 1-5 record paints a grim picture. The Browns have now lost to the Bengals (17-16), Ravens (41-17), Lions (34-10), Vikings (21-17), and the Steelers (23-9). Their lone win came against the Packers, a narrow 13-10 escape that offered only brief relief. Since then, the momentum has evaporated. Each loss tells the same story, slow starts, wasted drives, and defensive breakdowns at crucial moments.

The Browns-Steelers rivalry has always carried emotion, but this latest chapter cut deeper. Pittsburgh’s defense imposed its will, exposing Cleveland’s offensive line and rattling their rhythm early. By halftime, the tone was set, and the Browns never recovered. Stefanski’s mantra, though simple, captures the uphill battle that lies ahead.

Bottom line: before the Browns can dream of winning again, they must first stop beating themselves. For Kevin Stefanski, it’s no longer about motivation. It’s about survival. As Cleveland stares down another long season, that eight-word mantra might be the only thing keeping the fight alive.