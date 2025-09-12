The Cleveland Browns have a big Week 2 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens that has already sparked some trash talk between both teams. However, all eyes are on rookie running back Quinshon Judkins, as there is a chance he could make his NFL debut on Sunday. With the game just days away, head coach Kevin Stefanski drops a hint regarding Judkins' potential availability.

On Friday, Stefanski claimed that Judkins, who will turn 22 in October, is looking good in practice leading up to the Ravens game, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. The Browns still have some time to activate the rookie running back, as he is still technically listed as questionable. But reports indicate he will potentially be available.

“Rookie running back Quinshon Judkins ‘did a nice job' in practice this week, Kevin Stefanski said Friday, and appears to be on track to face the Ravens on Sunday. He's listed as questionable for the game after signing his contract on Saturday, but if all goes as hoped, he'll make his NFL debut and try to help the Browns avoid going 0-2.”

The Browns may take up until the final minute to make a final decision on Quinshon Judkins' status. Stefanski has until Saturday afternoon to decide whether or not to activate the former Ohio State Buckeye, per Zac Jackson of The Athletic.

Article Continues Below

“The Browns have until Saturday afternoon to activate Judkins and make a move if he's going to play. Same deadline as any PS call-ups. Either way, there will have to be a corresponding move when Judkins goes from roster exemption to active 53.”

Judkins was a second-round pick by the Browns in the 2025 NFL Draft after having a prolific collegiate career. He transferred to Ohio State ahead of the 2024-25 campaign after playing his first two seasons at Ole Miss. Quinshon Judkins finished his time in college with 3,785 rushing yards and 50 total touchdowns (45 rushing).

Additionally, Judkins is being investigated by the league for a misdemeanor battery charge in July, which has since been dropped. The Browns' rookie running back is awaiting a decision from the NFL to suspend him or not. After signing a four-year contract worth over $11 million, it's expected that Quinshon Judkins could play while the investigation from the league continues.