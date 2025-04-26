Shedeur Sanders’ dramatic drop in the NFL draft ended on Day 3 as the Cleveland Browns selected the Colorado quarterback in the fifth round with the 144th overall pick. The Browns were once considered a potential landing spot for Sanders in the first round but Cleveland ended up passing on the QB multiple times over the three-day event, even taking Dillon Gabriel ahead of him with the No. 94 pick.

Sanders’ slide had fans and analysts alike scratching their heads and one particularly miserable observer decided to rub in the devastating dive, posing as an NFL GM and prank calling Shedeur. The fake call took place during Day 2 of the draft. After the Browns took Sanders on Saturday, his new head coach Kevin Stefanski commented on the hateful incident.

“People are morons,” Stefanski said per Andrew Siciliano on X. “It’s sad.”

The Browns ended Shedeur Sanders’ historic draft freefall

Video of the prank call being made circulated online, allegedly revealing the identity of the “moron” who carried out the stunt. The caller impersonated New Orleans Saints GM Mickey Loomis when speaking to Sanders. It is unclear how he obtained the quarterback’s private contact info, which was reportedly only shared with a small number of NFL representatives via email.

During Sanders’ remarkable tumble in the draft, analysts attempted to make sense of the freefall. Ultimately they concluded that the lack of interest from teams over the first two days of the draft went beyond Sanders’ ability as a player.

“This is not on the field. If this is just about his playing ability he’s going to be drafted by this point. So it’s off the field. It’s personality. It’s fit with an organization. It’s a meeting that didn’t go the right way,” NFL Network’s Joel Klatt theorized.

The Browns ultimately stopped the nosedive. Cleveland will bring a crowded quarterback room into training camp. Even if Deshaun Watson is unable to play in 2025 due to injury, the Browns still have Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Sanders competing for the starting job and backup role.

At least Sanders finally found an NFL home. The Browns selection concluded one of the more stunning slides in draft history as most insiders touted Sanders as the second-best QB in the 2025 class and predicted that he would be an early to mid-first round pick.