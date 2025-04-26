With three rounds of the 2025 NFL draft in the books the biggest topic of conversation continues to be Shedeur Sanders unexpected freefall as the Colorado quarterback has yet to come off the board. When the Pittsburgh Steelers passed on Sanders with the 21st overall pick Thursday, it was clear the slide was real. But now, two rounds later, fans and draft analysts alike are struggling to understand the player’s incredible plummet.

Insiders Daniel Jeremiah and Joel Klatt attempted to make sense of Sanders’ unfortunate tumble during NFL Network’s draft broadcast Friday. “If it’s just as a player, I don’t have an answer for you… You can make the case [teams] felt like starters go in the first round, there’s no reason to take a backup in the middle rounds. Just wait. If you’re going to take a backup, take a backup later,” Jeremiah said per Awful Announcing on X.

Shedeur Sanders’ draft dive continued on Day 2

“I think in the right situation, surely as a player in a certain fit, he can be a productive starter in this league… Obviously that opinion was not shared. I can’t speak to whether that’s – they didn’t feel comfortable wanting to coach him or… just skillset-wise, there’s not enough ceiling and upside for us to take him at the high portion of the draft. But at this point in time guys, we’re in the 80s… The ability warrants a selection. Way past that time in my opinion,” Jeremiah added.

“You’re right, this is not on the field. If this is just about his playing ability he’s going to be drafted by this point. So it’s off the field. It’s personality. It’s fit with an organization. It’s a meeting that didn’t go the right way. But one thing that I do know is this guy can play and someone’s going to draft him. Now this is where it gets into a difficult question… Now you're going to draft him in for sure a backup mode, as a big story,” Klatt explained, via Awful Announcing.

While reports have emerged that some of Sanders’ pre-draft meetings with teams did not go well, the remarkable freefall has fans confused. Sanders was touted as the second-best quarterback in the draft class. But five passers have been selected and Shedeur is still waiting to hear his name called.

QB-needy teams opted to go in a different direction on Day 2 as the Seattle Seahawks took Jalen Milroe 92nd overall and the Cleveland Browns picked Dillon Gabriel over Sanders with the 94th selection.

Sanders broke his silence amid the slide Friday. He wrote, “Thank you GOD for EVERYTHING,” in a post on his official X account.

Sanders' watch will continue when Day 3 of the draft kicks off at noon eastern on Saturday.