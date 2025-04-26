The biggest storyline of the 2025 NFL draft took a wild turn on Day 2 as Shedeur Sanders remains on the board with three rounds in the books. Fans, analysts and players alike have been left stunned by Sanders’ precipitous draft slide.

Sanders’ was billed as the second-best quarterback in the draft class behind Miami’s Cam Ward. However, five passers have been selected in the first three rounds and Sanders is not one of them. At one point, the Cleveland Browns were considered a potential landing spot for Sanders with the second overall selection in the draft. But on Day 2, the Browns took QB Dillon Gabriel over Sanders with the 94th pick.

The draft dive is so surprising even the president has weighed in, as Trump blasted NFL owners for passing on Sanders. Now it’s becoming clear the Colorado standout will be selected as a backup as the Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks and Browns have all taken a quarterback in the first three rounds.

Fans can’t believe Shedeur Sanders’ brutal drop in the draft

However, one of this offseason’s QB-needy teams has yet to pick a passer in the draft. And the Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be Sanders’ best chance in Round 4.

Still, the Steelers were expected to take Sanders with the 21st overall pick back in Round 1. When Pittsburgh went in a different direction with its first selection, it was clear Sanders’ slide was real.

While insiders attempted to explain the freefall, fans have been left scratching their heads. And some took to social media to share their thoughts on Sanders’ wild tumble.

“Dillon Gabriel ahead of Shedeur Sanders is unfathomable,” Big Game Bengal wrote on X.

Meanwhile, @J0nesToChina envisioned a new career for the quarterback.

Greeting Shedeur Sanders with my DoorDash order in a week pic.twitter.com/SfO9ukF7H0 — . (@J0nesToChina) April 26, 2025

RedditCFB posted a meme poking fun at Colorado retiring Sanders' number.

And NFL Memes turned to Key & Peele to express the confusion most observers are feeling in the wake of Sanders’ slide.

BREAKING: QB Javarius Jamar Javarison-Lamar off the board ahead of Shedeur Sanders pic.twitter.com/pjehQWNxHJ — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) April 26, 2025

Finally, Andy Ruther wrote, “They’re gonna draft Bernie Sanders before Shedeur Sanders.”

Although it feels like he’ll never find a team, Sanders will get drafted on Day 3. Round 4 of the 2025 NFL draft begins at noon eastern on Saturday.