Myles Garrett has been one of the most efficient edge rushers in the league since being selected by the Cleveland Browns in the 2017 NFL Draft. However, the same can be said about Micah Parsons, who emerged as a Superstar during his time with the Dallas Cowboys, which is seemingly continuing with the Green Bay Packers.

But a debate is to be made about which player is the better pass rusher. Garrett, who is 29 years old, was asked that exact question on Friday. The Browns' star wouldn't proclaim himself as the best edge rusher in the league, and instead said that he believes that he and Parsons are generational talents playing the same position, according to Zac Jackson of The Athletic.

“Myles Garrett asked who's better between himself and Micah Parsons. ‘We'll just have to see at the end of the season.' Are you the two best pass rushers out there? ‘I think we're two of the best. I think we're two of the best of this generation.'”

Only time will tell which one is the better player. Myles Garrett has the edge in the sack department, but that's largely due to being in the league longer than Parsons. The Browns' star is in his ninth season in the NFL, while Parsons is in his fifth. So, we'll take a look at their first four seasons in the league for comparison's sake.

Myles Garrett recorded 152 combined tackles (107 solo), 83 quarterback hits, 42.5 sacks, 10 forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries in his first four seasons in the league. Meanwhile, Micah Parsons recorded 256 combined tackles (172 solo), 112 quarterback hits, 52.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries.

Both players are putting up ridiculous numbers and are seemingly on pace for Hall of Fame careers. Based on what we've seen so far, Myles Garrett might be right about himself and the Packers' 26-year-old superstar.