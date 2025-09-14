The Cleveland Browns lost to the Baltimore Ravens 41-17 on Sunday. They went on the road to their division rivals on the day Baltimore celebrated 30 years of the Ravens' franchise, which originated in Cleveland. Browns superstar defensive end Myles Garrett went off after the loss, according to Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram.

Browns Myles Garrett on loss: This shit’s embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/sQ2n8juL1n — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) September 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

“This s***t's embarrassing,” Garrett said. “We've got to be better on defense. We've got to be better as a team. They slowly chipped away, and we did a solid job holding them to three when we could. And then, eventually, the dam broke and they could do whatever they wanted. And we have to continue playing a 60-minute game.”

The Browns' defense started off strong against a dominant Ravens offense. They forced two punts and allowed one field goal in the first three drives of the game, but Cleveland was still down 3-0. Jacob Hummell blasted through the line and blocked a punt for the Ravens, which opened those floodgates. Two plays later, Lamar Jackson tossed his first of four touchdowns.

The Browns made a lot of moves this offseason to set up a poor roster for the 2025 season. They made Myles Garrett one of the highest-paid defensive players in the league as one of those moves. But without much help around him, Jackson and the Ravens were able to slice up the defense.

The Browns put rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the game late, once the result was decided. He threw his first career NFL touchdown in the outing, but Cleveland should not get too excited yet. Kevin Stefanski shut down any rumors about Gabriel taking over for veteran Joe Flacco permanently.

Can the Browns' defense step up and help pull off the upset next week against the Packers? Or will Garrett be behind the podium disappointed once again?