The Green Bay Packers have gotten off to a dominant start to the 2025 NFL season, eviscerating two playoff teams from a year ago in the Washington Commanders and the Detroit Lions. This all comes just weeks after the Packers shockingly traded for disgruntled former Dallas Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons, and thus far, the returns have been promising.

Still, Parsons has put together just one and a half sacks so far in his first two games in Green Bay, and fans are wondering when he will be back to his normal amount of reps that he had when he was a Cowboy.

Recently, Packers Matt LaFleur subtly hinted at the answer to that question.

“Matt Lafleur was asked if Micah Parsons will be unleashed this week… ‘We'll see' (with a big smile on his face),” reported Eli Berkovits of 247 Sports on X, formerly Twitter.

Packers fans would certainly love to see the full version of Micah Parsons unleash torment on opposing quarterbacks sooner rather than later, although it's hard to argue with the results so far.

An exceptional start for the Packers

Even if Parsons hasn't quite yet looked like the Dallas Cowboys All-Pro version of himself just yet, the Packers still seem to have the makings of what could be a truly elite defense, holding two great offenses from a year ago in Detroit and Washington in check throughout the first two weeks of the season.

If Parsons is able to regain his full form sooner rather than later, the results could be scary for opposing offenses.

Meanwhile, on offense, Jordan Love is playing some of the best football of his career so far this year, and although the team unfortunately lost Jayden Reed to a broken collarbone in the win over the Commanders, they should be getting back young star wide receiver Christian Watson at some point sooner rather than later.

Add all of this talent to a well-respected coach in LaFleur and what seems to be an elite staff, and this could be the year that the Packers break their 15-year Super Bowl drought.

Up next for the Packers is their first road game of the season against the Cleveland Browns.