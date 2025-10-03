The Cleveland Browns will be facing the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5, and this could be another good opportunity for their defense to make plays. Myles Garrett's availability for the game has been in question this week as he's been limited in practice, but the latest update shows that he will be playing, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“Browns DE Myles Garrett, who has been limited in practice because of an ankle injury, is officially off the injury report and good to go against the short-handed Vikings O-line,” Pelissero wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Garrett also let it be known during the week that you'd have to do some dangerous things to him in order for him to miss a game.

“You’ll have to kill me to keep me from being on the field pretty much,” Garrett said via Cade Cracas of Sports Illustrated.

That sounds like good news for the Browns defense, who has had some good games this season, but have to stay consistent if they want wins to come with the performance. It's also not all on the defense to win the games, as the offense has to step up as well. Things will be changing on that side of the ball this week, as Dillon Gabriel will be the starting quarterback after Joe Flacco was benched.

Garrett recently spoke about Gabriel and the confidence that he has in him going into the game against the Vikings.

“I mean, he just runs the offense like this is his offense,” Garrett said via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “And that’s all you can ask for from any quarterback. He comes out, smile on his face, chest out, gives the call, and it looks like he’s been doing it for years — the way he manages the offense.

“So, I’m looking forward to him doing the same thing on Sunday.”

All eyes will be on Gabriel for his debut, but the Garrett and the defense will have to make things easier for him on the other side of the ball.