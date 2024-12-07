As the NFL rapidly approaches the conclusion of the 2024 regular season, every game matters a little bit more, especially divisional battles between teams like the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14.

Now granted, this is true for pretty much any division in sports, but the battle between the Browns and Steelers has gained even more interest because of the war of words between George Pickens and Greg Newsome, with the former talking trash after their last showdown and the latter brazenly declaring that he “doesn't know” who the Stellers WR1 even is.

Asked about the feud, which could seriously flair up should the duo go head-to-head for much of the game, during his Week 14 media session, All-World edge rusher Myles Garrett admitted that he hasn't kept up with it but noted that the battle between the two should be very interesting to watch, as the two performers are both incredibly talented competitors.

“No, I don’t read all that. I think he had an idea who he was last time they played. I think they did a great job containing him, and looking forward to the matchup with him on the outside again,” Garrett told reporters. “He’s definitely a competitor, he’s good at what he does, and so are we on the back end. And they look forward to matching up with their wide receivers every time.”

Wow, surprisingly mature comments from a man who routeenly likes to mix it up with his foes verbally when afforded an opportunity. Now granted, maybe it's because the two sides do have genuine respect for each other, or maybe it's because Pickens is a wide receiver, not an offensive lineman or an edge rusher like his arch-rival, TJ Watt, but in the end, Garrett is showing good leadership, which is important ahead of a game that could get very testy.

Browns' Myles Garrett reveals take on opposing players chirping

While players don't often try to get in Garrett's face to talk trash during the game, as he's routinely the one making big plays, not giving them up, the Pro Bowl stalwart has experienced it plenty and often tries to avoid engaging in trash talk during games.

“Only in grabbing my guy. Like, whoever he’s talking to, I try to just get him out of the situation. But I don’t talk much,” Garret told reporters. “So usually, the other guys don’t really talk to me and… I just like playing the game. So, there’s not much talking unless it’s to help each other up or maybe it was a good move by him or myself and then just little compliments here and there. You leave me and Joe Burrow to ‘Hey Joe.’, ‘Hey Myles.’ You know, something like that.”

Gosh, could you imagine Garrett helping Burrow off the ground after a vicious sack and then exchanging pleasantries like a couple of coworkers running into each other at the grocery store? For how violent and vicious Garrett can be on the field, that sounds like a hilariously pedestrian sight to see.