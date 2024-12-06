The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the best surprises of the 2024 NFL season. Pittsburgh is 9-3 heading into Week 14 and sits atop the AFC North division standings. Very few voices around the NFL predicted that the Steelers would be in control of the AFC North this far into the 2024 season. Especially if you had told them that Russell Wilson would miss multiple weeks to start the year.

The Steelers are playing like a complete football team. Like most good teams, the Steelers have multiple ways they can win games. Their defense is fearsome when playing at the height of its powers. Pittsburgh's offense can smash you in the face with Najee Harris but also has some big-play ability with receivers like George Pickens and Pat Freiermuth.

Next up for the Steelers is a division matchup against the lowly Browns. The 2024 season has been a nightmare for Cleveland. However, they have played better recently under QB Jameis Winston.

Do the Steelers have what it takes to get a huge win against a division rival? Or will they fall victim to the dreaded “trap game?”

Below we will discuss three Steelers bold predictions ahead of their Week 14 matchup against the Browns.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Russell Wilson does just enough to guide Steelers past the Browns

Russell Wilson has rebounded nicely with the Steelers after a dreadful chapter of his career in Denver.

Wilson started the 2024 season banged up with a calf injury but has since taken over as the team's QB1. He has played well, throwing for 1,626 yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions in only six games played.

Pittsburgh was able to string some wins together without Wilson in the lineup. In those games, the Steelers moved a little bit away from the passing game and leaned on Justin Fields' ability to run with the football. The addition of Wilson added a threat of deep passes down the field and opened up the middle of the field. This puts a ton of stress on opposing defenses because they have to cover every blade of grass.

Cleveland has a fearsome defense in their own right. Myles Garrett and friends present a unique challenge. One of those challenges is that the pocket can collapse at any time. As a result, I believe Pittsburgh will lean on their running game to neutralize that threat.

My prediction: Russell Wilson will throw for his lowest passing yards total of the season against the Browns. Wilson's season low is 195 yards against the Commanders. Let's say that Wilson throws for now more than 180 passing yards on Sunday. However, he will throw for multiple touchdown passes. Wilson will also keep Pittsburgh's offense on schedule, doing just enough to squeak past Cleveland for a win.

Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren combine for a monster performance

The Steelers have an excellent one-two punch in their backfield.

Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren are a good running back tandem that can do it all. They are a prototypical thunder and lightning pairing, with Harris excelling in the power running game and Warren filling in all the other roles.

Warren dealt with some injuries earlier this season, but has returned to his 2023 form in recent weeks. His return to that role has coincided with Pittsburgh winning five of their last six games. I don't believe that is a coincidence.

Look for Pittsburgh to lean heavily on their running back duo on Sunday.

My prediction: Najee Harris and Jaylen warren will combine for over 200 all-purpose yards against the Browns this weekend. That's 100 all-purpose yards each, which feels very doable. I expect most of Najee's production will come on the ground and Warren's yards will be split between rushing and receiving.

Pittsburgh's defense forces multiple turnovers from Jameis Winston

It is no secret that the defense is a huge part of Pittsburgh's identity.

T.J. Watt has been the face of the Steelers for multiple year now. Watt and his fellow defenders must be licking their chops looking at this matchup.

Browns QB Jameis Winston is known for his aggressive and inconsistent play. He did not throw 30 interceptions in 2019 by being conservative after all. This is both a big strength of Winston's game and his worst vulnerability. Unfortunately for Cleveland, this plays directly into Pittsburgh's favor.

I believe that we will see the mistake-prone version of Jameis show up against the Steelers on Sunday.

My prediction: the Steelers will force at least three turnovers from Browns QB Jameis Winston in Week 14. At least one will be an interception and another will be a strip sack from T.J. Watt. The Steelers have a great chance of winning this game if they can win the turnover battle, which feels likely when going up against a QB like Winston.