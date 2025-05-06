The Cleveland Browns have five quarterbacks on the roster with rookie camp right around the corner. Cleveland acquired Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, and Kenny Pickett in the offseason. Meanwhile, Joe Flacco returned to the franchise after playing for the Indianapolis Colts last season, and Deshaun Watson is sidelined with an Achilles injury.
On Tuesday, the Browns announced which jersey numbers each quarterback is going to wear for the team. Sanders, who wore No. 2 during his time with the Colorado Buffaloes, is switching to No. 12, according to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk.
“The Browns announced that Sanders has been issued No. 12 for his rookie season.”
As for the rest of the quarterback group, Gabriel will wear No. 5, and Pickett will wear No. 8. Flacco will don the No. 15 jersey, which he wore in 2023 with the Browns, and Watson will maintain wearing No. 4.
Shedeur Sanders claims he chose to wear No. 12 in honor of future Hall of Famer Tom Brady, who wore No. 12 throughout his entire career. Brady has been a mentor for Shedeur while the 23-year-old quarterback developed and played football in his youth and college.
With each quarterback having his own jersey number, the Browns can officially begin selling them to fans. The remainder of the offseason should be interesting for Cleveland, as the club doesn't have a solidified starting quarterback, especially with Watson's season outlook unclear due to his injury.
The Browns may opt to give the starting nod to Flacco due to his experience playing in head coach Kevin Stefanski's offense. However, after trading for Pickett and drafting both Sanders and Gabriel, Cleveland could start one of those three instead. It's likely going to come down to performance during training camp and preseason games.