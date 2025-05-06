The Cleveland Browns have five quarterbacks on the roster with rookie camp right around the corner. Cleveland acquired Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, and Kenny Pickett in the offseason. Meanwhile, Joe Flacco returned to the franchise after playing for the Indianapolis Colts last season, and Deshaun Watson is sidelined with an Achilles injury.

On Tuesday, the Browns announced which jersey numbers each quarterback is going to wear for the team. Sanders, who wore No. 2 during his time with the Colorado Buffaloes, is switching to No. 12, according to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk.

“The Browns announced that Sanders has been issued No. 12 for his rookie season.”

As for the rest of the quarterback group, Gabriel will wear No. 5, and Pickett will wear No. 8. Flacco will don the No. 15 jersey, which he wore in 2023 with the Browns, and Watson will maintain wearing No. 4.