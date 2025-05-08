Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders has a flair for the dramatic. Browns fans are excited by Sanders' workout videos, which showcase hope that he will overcome a lower-than-expected draft pick and solidify a position on the team.

As he does that, Sanders is lifting up the spirits of some young fans by visiting local schools, per Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports.

Several teenage #Browns’ fans watched Shedeur Sanders workout last week — then asked if he would come visit them at school. Shedeur pulled up today to surprise them and their reactions say it all. Love this! 🫡❤️ (via @Hboog32) pic.twitter.com/3HPJhMlEFj — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

Kids were hoping that Sanders would visit their school. In true Sanders fashion, he showed up and visited the football team in the weight room.

Sanders has been making the rounds in Cleveland. He made a surprise visit to John Marshall High School and told the students that his biggest goal was to bring the Super Bowl to Cleveland.

His bold declarations came after the Browns selected Sanders as the 144th pick in the 5th round of the NFL Draft. The reaction was met with tremendous shock and awe.

In spite of all the hoopla, some in Cleveland are having high hopes for Sanders.

The feeling surrounding the Browns and Shedeur Sanders

There is plenty of scrutiny surrounding the Browns and Sanders. His presence is being met with a mixture of excitement and doubt.

Given all that, Sanders has intentionally made it a point to mingle with the people of Cleveland. All in an effort to try to easy any predetermined concerns.

Sanders brings to the Browns some obvious attributes, including athleticism, ability to move out of the pocket, and pass accuracy. However, he is looking to get out of the shadow of his father, Deion Sanders.

He is also vying for a position on a team that has had issues maintaining a consistent quarterback in recent memory.

While outside voices are screaming skeptically, the diehards in Cleveland are taking it in and hoping for the best from Sanders.