For the duration of his Cleveland Browns tenure, DeShaun Watson has been a popular answer among fans when asked about the worst starting quarterback in the NFL. Even before he suffered a gruesome Achilles injury, Watson's subpar performances led to the consensus belief that he is clearly not the team's answer under center, regardless of his salary.

With the Browns entering the 2025 NFL Draft with the No. 2 pick, many see Watson's time as Cleveland's starting quarterback all but over, including ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The NFL insider said the executives he spoke to are “split” on Watson ever playing another snap again, both due to his injury recovery and his future after a “bad” 2024.

“Spoke to several people at owner's meetings about [DeShaun Watson],” Fowler tweeted. “Split opinions on whether Watson will play again. Would he accept a QB2 or bridge role somewhere down the line? As one high-ranking personnel pointed out, the tape was simply bad in 2024 (before Achilles tear).”

Before suffering a ruptured Achilles, Watson threw for just 1,148 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions through seven games in 2024. The Browns' offense ranked near the bottom of the league for the first half of the season but immediately rose to another level once Jameis Winston took over.

On top of the in-season injury, Watson suffered a significant setback in the offseason. His updated recovery timeline has him expected to likely miss the entire 2025 season, giving the Browns the chance to evaluate other quarterback options.

Browns' potential quarterback options in 2025 NFL Draft

If the Browns decide to move on from Watson, they get their chance to do so in the 2025 NFL Draft. Cleveland opted not to sign a replacement in free agency, instead trading Dorian Thompson-Robinson to the Philadelphia Eagles for former first-round pick Kenny Pickett. While Pickett claims he will become the team's starter, he spent the entire 2024 season as the backup to Jalen Hurts.

With Cam Ward widely expected to go No. 1 overall, the Browns will have their choice between Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart at No. 2 if they wish to take a quarterback. However, many see the team going in another direction, potentially taking Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter.

There are still a handful of veteran quarterbacks available in free agency, but the options are slim. Aaron Rodgers remains the only viable starter on the market. Carson Wentz, Joe Flacco, Drew Lock and Desmond Ridder highlight the rest of the field.