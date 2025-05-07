At the end of the 2025 NFL season, it seemed likely that the New York Giants would select a quarterback with the No. 3 pick in the draft, and the buzz at the time was surrounding Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. Ultimately, the Giants ended up picking Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter at No. 3, and reports leading up to and after the draft indicated that Sanders and New York's coaching staff did not get along. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Sanders acknowledged this during the predraft process and had a sense that he was not going to be drafted by the Giants.

“While the Giants worked out Shedeur Sanders the week before the draft, Sanders sensed much earlier that New York probably wasn't in the cards for him,” Jeremy Fowler wrote. “Sanders openly acknowledged during the predraft process that he didn't hit it off with Giants coaches, per a source.”

There were rumors about a potential incident between Sanders and Giants coach Brian Daboll revolving around the quarterback's preparedness for a private workout. Whether that is true or not, the Giants clearly were not interested in Sanders enough to draft him at No. 3, or later on in the first round. The team traded back into the first round to No. 25 to select Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Sanders then slid in the draft, all the way to round five, where the Cleveland Browns took him. He is now in a quarterback room with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Deshaun Watson, Dillon Gabriel and himself. It will be interesting to see if Sanders can earn a spot on the final roster and eventually earn some starts with the Browns.

The Giants will have Dart sit behind both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, at least to start his career. They are betting on Daboll's history of developing quarterbacks to mold Dart into an eventual starter.