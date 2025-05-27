May 27, 2025 at 12:03 AM ET

Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders is already making headlines in the NFL, but not for what you'd expect. The former Colorado star responded directly to a viral claim suggesting he bought a $500,000 Rolls-Royce—making it clear he’s focused on football, not flashy distractions.

The rumor started when a luxury car was seen arriving at the Sanders estate in a recent Well Off Media video. Quickly, speculation exploded online claiming the car belonged to the rookie quarterback. The conversation gained traction after NFL insider Dov Kleiman posted about it on X, formerly Twitter. However, Sanders clapped back immediately.

Another lie…. I’m focused on my team not a car purchase ! https://t.co/yRK1lvpgR6 — Shedeur Sanders (@ShedeurSanders) May 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

This response gained instant traction on social media. Fans praised the 22-year-old for staying grounded amid a whirlwind of attention. Many failed to note the car appeared in Dallas—where Deion Sanders resides—not Cleveland, where Sanders is currently preparing for the upcoming season with the Browns.

Despite being selected in the fifth round, the former Colorado star enters Browns training camp as a dark horse in the quarterback room. A former Heisman Trophy finalist, he threw for over 4,100 yards and 37 touchdowns last season—despite being sacked 43 times behind a porous offensive line. His arm talent is undeniable, and his early poise and maturity are already turning heads among the coaching staff.

The truth behind the viral moment? Sanders was never in Dallas when the car appeared. He was confirmed to be in Cleveland on May 25th and even attended Travis Hunter’s wedding in Tennessee the day before. Still, internet critics jumped to conclusions, assuming the rookie quarterback had blown his rookie earnings on a Rolls.

Even if he had, it wouldn’t hurt. Between NIL deals, endorsements, and his NFL rookie contract, his estimated net worth already exceeds $30 million. But Sanders made it clear. The rumor was false, and the focus is the NFL draft slide he’s ready to overcome.

While Kevin Stefanski hasn’t named a starter yet, Sanders is quietly working to earn a real shot in Cleveland. And if this week is any indication, the Browns may have landed a mature, laser-focused quarterback who isn’t shaken by off-field noise.