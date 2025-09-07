Despite all the storylines that unfolded over the summer, the headline of the 2025 WNBA season has been a disgusting fan trend of throwing sex toys onto the court. A few Cleveland Browns fans decided to bring that into the NFL in the team's Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The fans did not wait to begin the chaos and got started early in the game. The perpetrator hurled a green sex toy onto the field as the Bengals approached the red zone, forcing officials to toss it to the sideline.

A green dildo was thrown onto the field in Cleveland during the Browns-Bengals game. (via @whatthefhck)pic.twitter.com/ag8IZVWInN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

The game was not stopped, as officials merely discarded the object while the Bengals were in a huddle.

The fans who threw sex toys onto WNBA courts were eventually arrested, but the NFL might have difficulty taking the same approach. The number of fans at a WNBA game pales in comparison to those in attendance at Huntington Bank Field, making it much more challenging to narrow down any potential suspects.

Browns, Bengals in surprisingly competitive Week 1 affair

Sex toy drama aside, the Browns and Bengals have engaged in yet another nip-and-tuck battle. The in-state rivals have not ceded an inch to one another as both look to begin the 2025 season in the win column.

With the Browns coming off a dismal 3-14 season and starting 40-year-old Joe Flacco at quarterback, many felt that the Bengals would run away with the victory. However, despite Cincinnati landing the first punch, Cleveland did not lose a step.

The Bengals took a 14-10 lead into halftime, but the lead did not last. Flacco found wide receiver Cedric Tillman for a short touchdown to take a 16-14 lead in the third quarter. Cincinnati eventually reclaimed the lead, but it entered the final frame up just 17-16.