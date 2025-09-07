Despite all the storylines that unfolded over the summer, the headline of the 2025 WNBA season has been a disgusting fan trend of throwing sex toys onto the court. A few Cleveland Browns fans decided to bring that into the NFL in the team's Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The fans did not wait to begin the chaos and got started early in the game. The perpetrator hurled a green sex toy onto the field as the Bengals approached the red zone, forcing officials to toss it to the sideline.

The game was not stopped, as officials merely discarded the object while the Bengals were in a huddle.

The fans who threw sex toys onto WNBA courts were eventually arrested, but the NFL might have difficulty taking the same approach. The number of fans at a WNBA game pales in comparison to those in attendance at Huntington Bank Field, making it much more challenging to narrow down any potential suspects.

Browns, Bengals in surprisingly competitive Week 1 affair

Article Continues Below
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) passes under pressure from Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the second half of an NFL football game at FirstEnergy Stadium
Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sex toy drama aside, the Browns and Bengals have engaged in yet another nip-and-tuck battle. The in-state rivals have not ceded an inch to one another as both look to begin the 2025 season in the win column.

With the Browns coming off a dismal 3-14 season and starting 40-year-old Joe Flacco at quarterback, many felt that the Bengals would run away with the victory. However, despite Cincinnati landing the first punch, Cleveland did not lose a step.

The Bengals took a 14-10 lead into halftime, but the lead did not last. Flacco found wide receiver Cedric Tillman for a short touchdown to take a 16-14 lead in the third quarter. Cincinnati eventually reclaimed the lead, but it entered the final frame up just 17-16.