Chargers defensive coordinator Jeese Minter is on his way to becoming a head coach in the NFL. Minter has been the DC for Jim Harbaugh for two different programs: Michigan and the Bolts.

He has coached two very good defenses in two seasons. Michigan also had a stellar defense under his coaching. In 2024, the Chargers led the NFL in scoring defense, allowing only 17.7 points per game. In 2025, the Bolts' defense remained dominant. They were 9th in scoring defense, allowing 20.0 points per game, and were 5th in passing yards allowed at only 179.9 per contest and 5th in total yards at 285.2.

Just about every single team that needs a head coach requested to interview him. The Cleveland Browns were one of those teams, and Minter was supposed to interview with them on Thursday. Instead, Minter informed the team that he will no longer be interested. It seems that Minter may have found his team.

“Breaking: Chargers DC Jesse Minter is not interviewing for the Browns HC job today as scheduled, likely because he feels like he has other HC opportunities that are more certain, sources tell clevelanddotcom.”

We just saw this with Mike McDaniel, who told the Browns he would not take the HC job and decided to become the Chargers' new offensive coordinator. McDaniel's situation is not completely official yet; however, it seems that it will be eventually.

Minter has been in serious talks to become the head coach for two teams: the Baltimore Ravens and the Las Vegas Raiders. Whoever hires Minter will command a strong defense.