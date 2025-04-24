The Cleveland Browns are in need of a quarterback and the team reportedly attempted to move up to the first overall pick in the draft to select Miami standout Cam Ward. But after getting rejected by the Tennessee Titans, the Browns appear to have pivoted to fielding phone calls about trading the second pick in the draft.

Browns GM Andrew Berry “has been actively listening to offers for the No. 2 overall pick and many believe he’s [willing] to move a few spots back,” according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini on X.

Although it would mean passing on Colorado wideout/cornerback Travis Hunter, the move could make sense for Cleveland as the team has a number of holes throughout the roster. The Browns currently hold four top-100 selections in the draft, including the second overall pick – the first top-50 selection for the team since the infamous Deshaun Watson trade in 2022. But additional picks could go a long way toward turning the franchise around.

Will the Browns pass on Travis Hunter and trade the 2nd overall pick?

Most NFL analysts have Cleveland selecting Hunter with the second pick in the 2025 draft. The Heisman Trophy winner would be an excellent addition to the Browns’ roster. But a number of teams are interested in landing Hunter, which makes Cleveland’s pick all the more valuable as Berry contemplates moving back in the draft to bank additional selections.

The Giants are also reportedly shopping their first pick, the third overall selection. Like Cleveland, New York attempted to pull off a trade with Tennessee for the top pick in the draft. However, the Titans are holding firm as they’re expected to select Ward first overall.

While the Giants added Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston this offseason on short term deals, they’re still looking for the long term answer at quarterback. Despite the team need, however, NFL insider Adam Schefter guaranteed the Giants will not take Shedeur Sanders with the No. 3 pick in the draft.

Both the Browns and Giants are expected to pass on the Colorado quarterback. The Saints are believed to be a potential landing spot for Sanders at ninth overall. But opinions vary on when he’ll come off the board as some analysts believe Sanders could slide all the way to the Pittsburgh Steelers at 21st overall.