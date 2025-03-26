Neither the San Francisco 49ers nor the Cleveland Browns' 2024 seasons went as planned, so the teams are mixing things up this offseason. The 49ers have lost tons of talent in free agency and even traded away Deebo Samuel. Their offseason moves have signaled a full-blown rebuild. The Browns, meanwhile, are committed to winning as soon as possible. After all, they promised Myles Garrett that they would compete soon before they signed him to a record-breaking contract that makes the defensive end the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. Brandon Aiyuk could be the next to go for the 49ers, and a trade to the Browns makes sense.

Browns trade for Brandon Aiyuk

Browns receive: Brandon Aiyuk, 2025 seventh-round pick

49ers receive: 2025 third-round pick

Brandon Aiyuk has had an up-and-down relationship with the 49ers for a while now, and a trade out of San Francisco has seemed inevitable in the past. Last year, a contract dispute with the team led to Aiyuk holding out through the preseason. He even requested a trade from the team, although the 49ers decided to hold onto him. The team gave the receiver a four-year, $120 million deal just before the start of the regular season. However, this offseason, it seems like that expected trade might finally become a reality.

Aiyuk had 1,000-plus receiving yards in each of the prior two seasons before last year, but like was the case for most of the 49ers roster, 2024 was a disaster for the Arizona State product. Aiyuk tore his ACL and MCL after just seven games, which forced him out of action for the rest of the season. Prior to the injury, Aiyuk was having a statistical down year. His season concluded with only 25 catches, 274 yards, and zero touchdowns.

The dud of a season and the injury should be worrisome for potential trade partners. Still, Aiyuk has a track record of production, and he is only 27 years old. That makes him a coveted trade target, and the 49ers are reportedly taking phone calls for him.

The Browns are one team that appears to be interested, and that fit makes tons of sense. Cleveland seems poised to draft either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders with the second overall pick. As is the case with all young signal-callers, either rookie quarterback will need all of the help that he can get.

The team already bolstered the offensive line with the signings of Tevin Jenkins and Cornelius Lucas, but they could use another pass-catching option. Jerry Jeudy broke out and became a Pro Bowler in his first year with the Browns, but the depth behind him is suspect. Cedric Tillman and Michael Woods II are listed as the other starting receivers. Tillman flashed at times last season, but Woods only has 12 career receptions to his name.

Jeudy is a route-running extraordinaire, so a deep threat like Aiyuk would really open up the offense for the Browns and their next quarterback. Aiyuk is one of the best burners in the NFL. It is unclear if he will be ready for the start of the 2025 season, but he'd be a valuable asset whenever he returns to the fold. His injury status and hefty contract could even lower his trade value for the Browns, and they'd have to be happy about acquiring him for only a third-round pick.

Are the 49ers embracing a rebuild?

Aiyuk seemingly has one foot out the door at all times in San Francisco, but the 49ers have already lost tons of talent even before making an official decision on his future with the team. After making it to Super Bowl 58, the team was bitten by the injury bug in 2024. It resulted in a disastrous year and a complete change of direction for the organization.

Talanoa Hufanga, Dre Greenlaw, Aaron Banks, Charvarius Ward, Isaac Yiadom, Josh Dobbs, Brandon Allen, Jaylon Moore, Elijah Mitchell, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, and Charlie Heck all signed elsewhere as free agents. All of those players were important to the 49ers roster, so the team won't have nearly the depth it has had in recent years.

Additionally, financial issues forced the team to release Javon Hargrave, Maliek Collins, Taybor Pepper, and Leonard Floyd. The 49ers didn't get anything back in return for all of their free agent departures, which is not ideal when considering that they are clearly rebuilding.

The team was able to return assets for Deebo Samuel and Jordan Mason, though. Both players were traded this offseason. Samuel was sent to the Washington Commanders for a fifth-round pick. Mason was moved to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2026 sixth-round pick and 2025 late-round pick swaps. While adding draft capital is nice, neither move was much to write home about, as the trade return for both deals left something to be desired.

The 49ers are no longer looked at as Super Bowl contenders like they were only one year ago. Continuing to sell off from the roster makes sense, and Brandon Aiyuk could be the next player to be traded.