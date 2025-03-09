There is a lot of money to be made in the NFL, especially for quarterbacks. Signal-callers are the most handsomely paid players in the league because their position is the most important on the football field. Therefore, the biggest contracts in NFL history belong to quarterbacks. There is still lots of money at other positions, though, so we wanted to look at the highest-paid non-quarterbacks in NFL history now that Myles Garrett broke the record in that regard after signing a massive contract extension with the Cleveland Browns. We will be looking at average annual value for this exercise.

1. Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns, DE – $40 million

Garrett won a Defensive Player of the Year award as a member of the Browns and he has established himself as one of the very best players in the NFL ever since they selected him first overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. After eight years with the team, though, Garrett decided he wasn't going to be able to win rings with the team, so he seemed adamant about his trade request from them.

Clearly, money talks, though, as the Browns offered Garrett the largest contract for a non-quarterback in NFL history and the defensive end had no choice but to sign the extension that'll keep him in Cleveland long-term. Garrett's new deal is not only the largest ever for a non-quarterback in terms of average annual value, but it is nearly five million greater per season than the next biggest deal.

2. Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders, DE – $35,500,000

Maxx Crosby's reign as the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL lasted only four days. His 2025 offseason contract extension will pay him $35.5 million per year going forward. Clearly, the deal reset the market, and it was the domino that needed to fall in order for Garrett to get paid as much as he did.

Crosby is worth every penny. He is uber-talented, yet he still plays with a relentless motor. He both creates highlights and does the dirty work, and that is somewhat rare for star players.

3. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings, WR – $35 million

While defensive ends take the one and two slots for the highest-paid non-quarterbacks in NFL history, the top 10 of this list has plenty of receivers on it, too. Justin Jefferson makes more than any other pass catcher. He has a case as the best receiver in football because he can truly do it all.

Jefferson is top notch when it comes to route running, hands, and speed. However, the 2025 season will likely be Jefferson's third straight with a new quarterback. After the Minnesota Vikings moved on from Kirk Cousins, Sam Darnold burst onto the scene with a Pro Bowl season. Darnold was not franchise tagged by the team and seems likely to sign elsewhere in free agency. That paves the way for 2024 first-rounder J.J. McCarthy to start next season. Luckily, Jefferson seems to make life easy on whoever is throwing him the football.

4. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys, WR – $34 million

Jefferson's best competition for the title of best receiver in the NFL is CeeDee Lamb (or Ja'Marr Chase). While it took Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys way too long to pay their star receiver, the two sides eventually agreed to a deal ahead of last season. Lamb catches everything, and he is only a season removed from leading the NFL with 135 receptions.

5. Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers, DE – $34 million

Nick Bosa only ranks fifth in terms of average annual value for non-quarterbacks, as he is making $34 million per season. He has the second biggest contract when it comes to guarantees (outside of the quarterback position), though. The $122.5 million guaranteed in Bosa's contract only trails Garrett's $122,796,120 by a couple hundred thousand.

Like Garrett, Bosa has a Defensive Player of the Year nod to his name. He is one of the best sack artists in the NFL and he has helped in leading the San Francisco 49ers to multiple Super Bowl appearances.

6. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles, WR – $32 million

A.J. Brown is one of the highest-paid non-quarterbacks in the NFL thanks to the $32 million average annual value on his contract. That pricey contract was well worth it for the Philadelphia Eagles, as Brown was a key contributor in leading the team to Super Bowl 59 glory.

However, winning comes at a cost, as does giving big contracts to star players. The Eagles have a ton of players hitting free agency this offseason, and it seems like they are going to lose a lot of their players on the open market. Paying $32 million to Brown is a big reason for that.

7. Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs, DT – $31,500,000

Another former training camp holdout, the Kansas City Chiefs eventually paid Chris Jones. The pressure he can create on opposing quarterbacks is special for an interior defensive player. Jones is the only non-receiver/non-edge rusher to rank inside of this top 10. However, he really can line up all over the Chiefs' defensive line. Although Kansas City lost Super Bowl 59, they are still a dynasty, and Jones is a big reason why they have three recent Super Bowl wins.

8. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions, WR – $30,002,500

The Detroit Lions offense was unstoppable during the regular season. Amon-Ra St. Brown was a big reason for this, as he is the best player on Detroit's offense. St. Brown has now surpassed 100 receptions and 1,000 yards during three straight Pro Bowl seasons.

9. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins, WR – $30 million

Last season was a down year for Tyreek Hill. Still, the receiver nicknamed “Cheetah” was considered the best receiver in football for a long time. Hill has truly unmatched speed, yet his route running and sure-handedness remain underrated as well. Following the Miami Dolphins' final loss of the season, it seemed as though Hill was forcing his way out of town. He has since backtracked on his statement and re-committed himself to the Dolphins, though.

10. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers, WR – $30 million

Pass rushers and receivers are the most valued non-quarterback positions in the NFL when you look at how much they are getting paid. Brandon Aiyuk is the sixth receiver on this list. He is also the most surprising player to rank among the highest-paid non-quarterbacks ever. While a star in his own right, he doesn't have quite the name recognition/star power as the other players on this list.

After all, Aiyuk has yet to make an Pro Bowl roster. It is even more surprising that he makes so much money when you consider that he was involved in trade rumors last year while the 49ers remained hesitant to lock him up long-term. In the end, San Francisco chose Aiyuk over Deebo Samuel, which is why they traded the latter player to the Washington Commanders this offseason. Now, Aiyuk will have a chance to further prove himself without as much competition for targets.

If this list was based off of total guarantees, then Tristan Wirfs, Josh Hines-Allen, Brian Burns, and Penei Sewell would have all made this list instead of Aiyuk, Brown, St. Brown, and Hill.