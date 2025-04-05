Throughout the pre-draft process, Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders appear to be the top quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft class. Behind those two, the water gets a bit muddied. However, in Friday's episode of The Insiders on NFL Network, Ian Rapoport gave an inside look at the potential No. 3 quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft, Jaxson Dart, who was on his final pre-draft visit of the cycle with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“From my understanding, this is Jaxson Dart's last visit,” Rapoport said via his X account. “So, his pre-draft process — it's not over, there's still Zooms — but this is his last visit. He's at the Steelers today — you mentioned it — obviously, a team that has a late first-round pick. A team that is, I'm not sure they love the idea of doing this veteran quarterback thing year after year. They'd like to get a young guy. They'd like to get someone who's worth it. They'd like to get someone who they can grow with.

“The Steelers are among the teams who spent a lot of time with Jaxson Dart. The Saints have also spent a ton of time with him. The Giants and Browns — you mentioned — those are the teams. Those are the quarterback teams. Those are the teams that are considering him. It's really just, where do you take him?

“If you're the Giants, and you view him as a first-round quarterback, do you take him at [No. 3]? That seems awfully early, but then there's no guarantee you're going to get him in the back half of the first round if you trade back in. These are the types of questions teams are facing if — in fact — it's — as it appears — which is Jaxson Dart kind of closing in a little bit on being the third quarterback taken.”

Throughout his four years of college football, Dart spent his first season at USC, transferring to Ole Miss in 2022 and sticking with the Rebels for the remainder of his collegiate career.

Although things didn't completely work out for Dart in his first season with the Trojans, he heated up once he headed east to play for Lane Kiffin. In his three seasons with Ole Miss, Dart played in 39 games, completing 65.7% of his passes for 10,617 yards, 72 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions. And in 2024, Dart led the SEC in completion percentage (69.3%) and passing yards (4,279).

With the 2025 NFL Draft approaching, Dart's name has risen as high as No. 3 among some draft boards. It's uncertain whether that's just smoke to get another team to trade up, or if it's true.

And even with the Steelers possibly signing Aaron Rodgers as a free agent, Jaxson Dart could be a possibility for them in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft after another visit with the team.