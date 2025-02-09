The Cleveland Browns and Myles Garrett have reached an impasse. The All-Pro defensive star requested a trade from the Browns on February 3, and it appears that tensions are rising as more days go by.

Garrett has been enjoying the festivities in New Orleans ahead of Super Bowl 59 between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, taking in the championship atmosphere and envisioning his future. But he's also been an easy target for folks with the Browns' situation fresh on everyone's mind.

Garrett is “not bluffing” with his intentions to move on to a contender, but Cleveland hasn't played into it, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

“Make no mistake, Myles Garrett didn’t come to New Orleans just to soak up the scene,” Russini wrote. “He’s got a plan, and he’s sharing it loud and clear: He wants out of Cleveland.

The 29-year-old Browns star says he’s not interested in another rebuild. He wants a team that’s closer to competing, closer to winning now. Garrett told ownership and the Browns’ top brass weeks ago that they aren’t all on the same page.”

Garrett is one of the NFL's most dominant players (albeit in his prime). He's not going to have any issue with finding a trade suitor.

Myles Garrett won't be apart of rebuild with the Browns

It appears that Garrett's presence in New Orleans this week is expediting a solution, without him doing much of anything. General managers and other prominent NFL front office employees are monitoring the situation, and are likely dreaming up scenarios to pursue him before March 12 when the new league year and free agency begins.

The Browns will stand pat, but they are also in a precarious situation, and they cannot afford stacking any more drama on top of the other arduous obstacles they face this offseason.