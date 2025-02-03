Following Myles Garrett's statement regarding his wishes to be traded from the Cleveland Browns, there was an idea that the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year was making this about a new contract. However, even in his statement, Garrett made it clear that this was about winning, something the Browns haven't done much of since he got drafted in 2017. And with this situation being so public, one well-connected analyst reiterated that this wasn't a ploy for more money, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on X.

“I just checked with some sources before I came on air here,” Fowler said. “I was told that this is not a contract ploy from Myles Garrett. The Browns are fully comfortable paying Myles Garrett a new contract. Sometimes, you see players and they make a trade request for bigger plays to get more money. This is not a money thing. This is solely a winning issue.

“So, what he said in his statement, I'm told, is exactly true. There's no hidden agenda here. I even asked a source involved, ‘What if the Browns get aggressive in their spending in pursuit of more talent? If they get better this offseason, does that change your decision?' I was told no.

“Meanwhile, the Browns, they've been clear. Nothing has changed for them. They are going to stand pat. They do not want to trade Myles Garrett. They have no plans of doing so. They were not blitzed by this decision. I was told they got a heads-up before the statement came out. Now, they have to try to find some common ground here, and it could take a while.”

Considering the Browns went 0-16 in Garrett's rookie season, there's a basic understanding of why he could be sick of losing.

Not only was his rookie season full of losing, but Garrett's been a part of just two winning seasons in his eight years with the Browns.

For someone as talented as Garrett, there has to be a line where enough is enough, and the 2025 offseason appears to be that line.

Now, this isn't an overly surprising move by the former Defensive Player of the Year.

Earlier in the 2024 regular season, Garrett hinted at wanting to avoid a rebuild, which it appears the Browns are in the midst of.

The Browns earned the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, showcasing the fact that they could be very far from competing in a loaded AFC conference.

Could Cleveland do something similar to the Washington Commanders after drafting Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 pick and then making it to the NFC Championship Game that very next season? It's possible, but the likelihood isn't there.

Washington was able to pull off such a speedy rebuild because they overhauled the franchise, finding a new general manager, a new head coach, and a handful of free-agent acquisitions.

That's not to say the Browns can't pull off a move like this, but based on Garrett's statement, there doesn't seem to be any ploy for a new contract.

Garrett just wants to win, and it's hard to blame him.