Shedeur Sanders might be the most polarizing player in the NFL today. Despite his current status as the Cleveland Browns' backup quarterback, the rookie has seemingly an equal number of avid fans and die-hard detractors. Many are monitoring the Browns' QB situation, waiting to see if Sanders will step in at any point.

That point will not be in Week 8. The Browns are listing Shedeur Sanders as inactive for their Week 8 tilt against the New England Patriots, per Adam Schefter. “Browns QB Shedeur Sanders, listed as questionable for today due to a back injury, is inactive vs. the Patriots.”

With Sanders out, Bailey Zappe will take over as the backup quarterback for the Browns. Rookie Dillon Gabriel will still get the start against the Patriots after being named the starter in Week 4.

Article Continues Below

Sanders was drafted by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. At the start of the draft cycle, the Colorado prospect was heralded as one of the best quarterbacks in his draft class. With his ability to extend a play and his accuracy, some scouts even pegged him to be a first-round prospect at one point. There was some smoke that led fans to believe that he could go as high as #2.

However, come draft night, Sanders slid… and slid, and slid. In a shocking turn of events, the quarterback was passed on by every team in the NFL, including the Browns, multiple times. There's no definitive answer as to why Sanders dropped so low, but he was eventually picked up by Cleveland along with Gabriel.

Sanders has yet to suit up for the Browns in a regular-season game this season. When Joe Flacco was benched earlier this season, it was Gabriel, then the QB2, who took over as the starter. When Flacco was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals, Sanders was promoted to the QB2 role.