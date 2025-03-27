For a good laugh, read a rumor about the Dallas Cowboys trading Dak Prescott. Or get a load of Cam Ward bloviating about the Cowboys’ defense. For a more sane approach, enjoy the Cowboys’ seven-round 2025 NFL mock draft, according to the Pro Football Focus simulator.

The Cowboys entered the 2025 offseason as a team to keep an eye. But they haven’t made any earth-shattering moves. Therefore, a good draft could be the difference between more frustration and a playoff run.

Needs for the Cowboys as the draft approaches are running back, wide receiver, guard, and edge rusher. And the simulator delivered a big need in the first round.

Cowboys pluck edge rusher Mike Green in Round 1

This would be a great pick for the Cowboys. It got solidified when the 49ers snatched Tetairoa McMillan from under the Cowboys’ noses at pick No. 11.

Not to worry. The Cowboys got a star in the making by grabbing Green, even if he could be a boom-or-bust guy, according to nfl.com.

“High-energy pass rusher with productivity and a method of play that should translate to the next level,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “Green displays a natural and instinctive rush, utilizing loose hips and a series of moves and counters that can open doors with force or finesse. He’s very physical, with notes of violence in the way he attacks blockers in both phases.

“(Green’s) explosiveness allows him to penetrate gaps, play around or through the protection edges and change direction quickly to finish in the backfield. He relentlessly presses forward, but can run out of gas due to his hot-running motor. Teams might wish he were heavier and longer but he’s willful, skilled and powerful with the ability to create enormous matchup concerns as an edge rusher on the next level.”

This is the kind of player that often fits well in the Cowboys’ organization.

WR Jack Bech lands in Round 2

Missing out on McMillian, the Cowboys took a shot on a TCU product, according to nfl.com.

“Competitive inside or outside target who stands out as a box-checker in several important columns,” Zierlein wrote. “Bech can be slowed in press and might not have much separation speed, but he’s a big, strong receiver with outstanding ball skills. He’s physical at the top of the route and has a rebounder’s feel for owning catch space once he gains top positioning.

“His hands are sticky and strong with elite catch focus from any spot on the field. He’s fearless and physical as a runner but needs more nastiness as a run blocker. Bech’s lack of explosiveness could shrink his workspace, but the focus should be on his pro-ready toughness and ball skills that make him a projectable possession target with WR3 upside.”

The chances of Bech forming a good tandem with CeeDee Lamb are strong, so this is another decent pick.

WR is the selection again for Round 3

This would be a steal of a pick for the Cowboys. Mississippi standout Tre Harris is not a bad find at this point in the draft. NFL Draft Buzz thinks highly of him.

“The film shows a boundary receiver with true X potential who can step into an NFL offense and win immediately on third downs and in the red zone,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “Harris's ability to consistently make contested catches and work all three levels of the field will make him a quarterback's best friend, particularly in offenses that emphasize play-action and vertical shots.

“His best fit will be with teams that deploy traditional X receivers and aren't afraid to give their wideouts chances on 50/50 balls. Think Baltimore, Kansas City, or Green Bay — offenses that will leverage his catch radius and physicality while continuing to develop his route-running nuance. Harris projects as a day-one contributor who could develop into a legitimate WR2 by year two.”

Cowboys make most of two Round 5 selections

First came tight end Mitchell Evans, a Notre Dame product. He graded out as an eventual average starter, according to nfl.com.

“Combination tight end who came back strong from a season-ending knee injury in 2023 and got better and more productive as the season progressed,” Zierlein wrote. “Evans is willing as a blocker and has the size to help in that area, but he would be more consistent with better pad level and strain to finish what he starts.”

Later in the round, the Cowboys grabbed Ohio State center Seth McLaughlin. He doesn’t grade out as a starter.

Round 6 brings home a running back

The Cowboys finally addressed their backfield need, getting Ollie Gordon II out of Oklahoma State. This would be a steal of a pick this late in the draft as Gordon has the upside of becoming a starter.

“Big-workload back with a skill set that requires a physical, downhill run scheme,” Zierlein wrote. “Gordon is tight-hipped and forced to run linear tracks. He plays with adequate decisiveness and interior vision but lacks the agility to cut sharply or slip tackles in tight quarters.

In their second sixth-round selection, the Cowboys scooped up LSU guard Miles Frazier. The Cowboys struck again with a good late-round pick. Frazier possesses good upside.

Cowboys add two more in Round 7

North Carolina State guard Timothy McKay came off the board first. The Cowboys got another receiver, taking Missouri’s Theo Wease Jr. with their final pick at No. 247 overall.