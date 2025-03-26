The Dak Prescott show in Dallas reached a nadir this season. When reports indicated that the Cleveland Browns were pursuing the veteran Cowboys signal caller, many individuals did not run with salacious stories as if it were fact. Cleveland sports talk show host Bruce Drennan spread the news that the Cowboys and Browns were negotiating a trade as soon as possible.

“Part of the reason Myles Garrett was so willing to sign this extension for a contract, yeah, money, money, money, the Browns are negotiating as we speak with the Dallas Cowboys for a trade for Dak Prescott,” Drennan expressed with all the certainty in the world.

Dak Prescott's contract is an unmovable object

Drennan also claimed that Newsome was part of the trade talks in addition to draft picks. However, the rumor had barely escaped his vocal cords before they were shot down with ease. These rumors are just that, according to Jane Slater of the NFL Network.

But don't take Slater's word for it. Just take a gander at the language in Prescott's record-setting deal, which makes it virtually impossible for the Cowboys to trade him. At the beginning of last season, Prescott signed the largest contract in NFL history. Through the life of his contract, he is designated to receive $231 in guaranteed money.

Dallas has approximately $29 million in cap space this offseason, while Prescott's contract would create $95 million in dead cap this season. Any deals involving Prescott are DOA for this league year.

Additionally, the Browns are currently on the hook for $46 million owed to Deshaun Watson this season. The Browns may operate as if Watson isn't a Brown this season or beyond, but the salary cap says otherwise. Between Prescott and Watson, they'd owe more than $400 million to quarterbacks over the next two seasons. And for what? A more serious client-facing quarterback. Conversely, the NFL's rookie wage scale would cost the team that drafts No. 2 around $7.2 million.

Additionally, Prescott would have to want to be in Cleveland because he owns a no-trade clause. Prescott's 2024 season ended after suffering a hamstring injury amid Dallas' four-game midseason losing streak. From that point forward, the team never regained their balance and limped to a 7-10 record.

Presumably, any trade involving draft picks between the Cowboys and Browns would involve the No. 2 pick. However, as feverishly demanding as Dallas fans are, they won't get a hold of Shedeur Sanders this way.