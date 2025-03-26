Even though Cam Ward is likely to be the No. 1 pick, he had some subtle shots for the Dallas Cowboys. Their defense was one of the worst in the league. They allowed 27.5 points per game, the second-most in the league.

After having one of the best defenses in 2023, they took a major step backwards. As a result, Ward spoke via CBS Sports's Jared Dubin about the current Cowboys defense and how he can exploit it.

“I think some teams in the NFL did a lot of two-high stuff,” Ward said. Like Dallas, running a lot of Tampa, a lot of Cover-2. They leave way too much space on the sideline down the seams.

“I just think the arm strength and the confidence that I bring in, along with me getting my receivers better, I just think I'm gonna put the ball where I want.”

Having confidence for an NFL team isn't for the faint of heart. While Ward's claim might be justified, an NFL and a collegiate defense are two different entities.

The statistics might not show it, but the Cowboys still have pros. Guys like Daron Bland and Trevon Diggs are two of the top players at the cornerback position. The confidence is there, but even the Cowboys could present a challenge.

Cam Ward sees the Cowboys defense as easy to beat

Seeing coverages and reading them well is every elite quarterback's specialty. Ward was one of the top quarterbacks in college football last season.

Funny enough, Ward was a part of the Heisman Trophy contenders. Although he didn't win, everyone knew he would be one of the top two quarterbacks taken off of the board.

Regardless, Ward elaborated more on the similarities he sees between college and the pros.

“On film, it looks the same as college,” Ward said. “Besides the D-Line — who is obviously better on every team, playing against the highest-paid defensive linemen. So the game could speed up a little bit.

“But just from a back-end standpoint, a lot of guys want to put the safety high, 25 yards down the field and leave the middle of the field wide open. Some teams who did that to us this year, they paid the price.”

Despite the confidence, the NFL is a different beast. Plenty of these players have seen a quarterback like Ward before. Even majority of the Cowboys defenders have seen someone like Ward.

If the latter faces off against Dallas this upcoming season, these quotes might be references for both sides before that game.