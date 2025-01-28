The Dallas Cowboys were one of the more disappointing teams in the NFL throughout the 2024 season. Dallas finished the year 7-10 due in large part to Dak Prescott's season-ending injury. As a result, the Cowboys moved on from Mike McCarthy and promoted Brian Schottenheimer to become their next head coach. He is already well on his way to building his coaching staff.

The Cowboys are reportedly nearing deals for both Matt Eberflus and Nick Sorenson, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Eberflus is expected to become the new defensive coordinator in Dallas. Sorenson will become the special teams coordinator.

Eberflus was most recently the head coach of the Bears before being fired after Chicago's Thanksgiving disaster. Sorenson was most recently the defensive coordinator in San Francisco during the 2024 season.

Now the only coordinator position left to fill in Dallas is Schottenheimer's previous position as offensive coordinator. There has not been as much movement on that front compared to the other coordinator positions.

The Cowboys recently requested to interview Falcons tight ends coach Kevin Koger for the position, according to Tom Pelissero on Sunday.

One reason why the search for a new OC may be slower is because they won't be calling plays. Schottenheimer has already confirmed that he will be calling plays as head coach. He is intimately familiar with the offense after being the team's OC over the past few seasons.

Regardless, it will be interesting to see who Dallas hires as their next offensive coordinator.

Brian Schottenheimer reveals how he plans to modernize Cowboys' offense in 2025

Brian Schottenheimer has a chance to reimagine how the Cowboys play on offense in 2025.

Schottenheimer recently revealed some of his plans for modernizing Dallas' offense during a recent interview.

“I look at some of the things we did in Seattle, but it all things starts with what our players do well,” Schottenheimer said per Clarence Hill Jr. “I'm a believer in cut splits, shifts and motions to distort things, marrying our runs and passes and make those things look the same. There's also a tempo element we’re excited to mix in.”

Motion and tempo have certainly become more and more popular in the NFL over the past several seasons. An increase in these concepts should put Dallas on a level playing field with the NFL's top offenses.

It is also great to hear that Schottenheimer starts with what his players do best. This could mean a ton of Dak Prescott to CeeDee Lamb next season.

Cowboys fans must be glad to hear that their offense should look brand new for the 2025 season.