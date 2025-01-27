The Dallas Cowboys left many fans perplexed about the Brian Schottenheimer hire. Schottenheimer is taking the head coaching reins for a franchise itching for a return to Super Bowl glory. Yet Dallas chose Schottenheimer over notable names like former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, plus failed to land other prominent names like Pete Carroll, Bill Belichick, Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn.

Owner Jerry Jones is patting himself on the back for hiring his new head coach, despite the backlash. Schottenheimer, though, delivered his first attempt at easing any tensions Cowboys fans have about his elevation to head coach.

The new Dallas HC revealed his offensive plan moving forward on Monday during his introductory press conference. Schottenheimer is rolling out a plan to “modernize” the Cowboys' playbook, per Cowboys writer Clarence Hill Jr.

“I look at some of the things we did in Seattle, but it all things starts with what our players do well,” Schottenheimer began. “I'm a believer in cut splits, shifts and motions to distort things , marrying our runs and passes and make those things look the same. There's also a tempo element we’re excited to mix in.”

Sounds like Schottenheimer wants to blend what he learned with the Seahawks and incorporate those elements with his new offense.

Can Brian Schottenheimer offense take off for Cowboys?

Schottenheimer replaced Moore not long ago in 2023. Then Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy scrapped an offense that relied on hitch and comeback routes for the wide receivers by relieving Moore. Schottenheimer built an offense that emphasized hitting wideouts on the go as a quicker strike approach.

The short term became known as the “Texas Coast” offense. Schottenheimer's philosophy collaborated with McCarthy's extensive background with the West Coast offense.

Success arrived early with Schottenheimer helping oversee the offense. Dallas rose to fifth overall in total yards during Schottenheimer's first season as OC — which became a jump from the Cowboys' No. 11 ranking under Moore in 2022. The Cowboys also led the league in scoring offense in '23.

The offense, however, took a massive nosedive production wise this past season. Dallas fell to 21st in scoring offense and 17th in total yards.

Schottenheimer is gaining a rare third chance to improve his offense. Only this time, he's got full head coaching reins and replacing the man who brought him to the franchise.

The 51-year-old Schottenheimer holds this advantage: Familiarity with two notable offensive stars. He's working with quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb for the third straight year. Both will have more knowledge of Schottenheimer and in return, the new coaching leader will know how to use and expand on their play.

Schottenheimer, though, still needs to find his future running back. The Cowboys' inability to run the ball led to the offensive's struggles. He also must address the offensive line. But Schottenheimer took the first step in winning over Cowboys fans — by indicating he's adding to the offense he's already ran.