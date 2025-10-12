The Dallas Cowboys’ matchup against the Carolina Panthers started with promise, highlighted by an early spark from George Pickens. The wide receiver, who’s quickly become Dak Prescott’s go-to target in CeeDee Lamb’s absence, pulled off one of the game’s most memorable moments with an acrobatic hurdle over a Panthers defender in the first quarter.

The play electrified the crowd and underscored why Pickens has been such a valuable addition to the Cowboys’ offense this season.

For much of the game, the Cowboys looked in control offensively. Prescott spread the ball efficiently, and Pickens once again looked like a true WR1, finishing with over 160 receiving yards. But defensive breakdowns late in the game proved costly, as Dallas fell 30-27 in a heartbreaker, their third loss in four games.

After the game, offensive coordinator and interim head coach Brian Schottenheimer addressed the team’s ongoing defensive struggles but made it clear that he still believes in defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and his system.

“Yeah, absolutely. No question about it,” Schottenheimer said when asked if the Cowboys have the personnel to execute Eberflus’ defensive scheme, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Lindsey Thiry of ESPN added that Schottenheimer emphasized the importance of teamwork in fixing the defense. “We have to be able to play more complementary defense,” he said, standing firmly behind Eberflus despite the disappointing result.

Article Continues Below

The Cowboys’ defense gave up over 400 total yards for the third time this season, allowing multiple explosive plays through the air and on the ground. The lack of consistent tackling and pressure on the quarterback remains a glaring issue for a unit that was once among the NFL’s most feared.

Schottenheimer acknowledged the need for improvement, noting that the defense must do a better job supporting an offense that’s beginning to find rhythm.

Even with the loss, there were positives. Pickens’ continued dominance has been one of the season’s bright spots. His touchdown streak has reached five consecutive games, making him just the seventh player in franchise history to achieve that feat.

However, the Cowboys will need more than offensive fireworks if they want to stay in playoff contention.

With a crucial divisional matchup against the Commanders next week, Dallas will look to bounce back, and Schottenheimer’s vote of confidence in Eberflus suggests the Cowboys are sticking to their plan, even amid mounting pressure.